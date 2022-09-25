Disruption to the regular Tuesday meeting time slot did little to effect excellent results of local trainers.
Four times per year the track undergoes significant remedial works as part of Greyhound Racing Victoria's commitment to provide the safest possible racing surfaces for the greyhounds to compete on, the health and safety of our animals has and will always be the most important part of the industry, without the greyhound the industry doesn't exist.
Garry George (Beulah) continues clock up the kilometres on his Hyundai I-Load, but is doing so with an unbelievable level of success.
Since September 10, George has prepared 11 runners for five winners and three thirds.
President and Alter Paddy kicked it off at Bendigo on September 10.
Bboth greyhounds producing devastating front running displays to win with ease, President going within one and a half lengths of Best Of Night time standard for the 500m journey and Alter Paddy clearly turning in Best of Night honours with a scintillating 23:84sec run over the 424m trip.
George then moved his attention to Ballarat with three runners engaged and the ever-consistent Nitro Antwon came from off the pace to win in a head bobbing finish over the 390m sprint.
Wizardry Tricks then took on a hot field and from the awkward draw of box four performed admirably finishing third in smart time, likewise Ten Dollar Slaps was racing in strong company but as she always does acquit herself extremely well finishing third going down by less than one length.
Rounding out the ten day block for George was Aston Tarrant and Wild Bean, both winning on Tuesday night on their home track (Horsham).
Both greyhounds were midfield early but both drove hard from the wide draws to exit the corner in front and were never in danger of being run down.
Aston Tarrant was dazzling in his run to the line setting the time standard for the night with a Best of Night 23:08sec run.
Wild Bean while not running to the level of Aston Tarrant was still impressive and stopped the clock in 23:58sec.
Heather Baxter (Murtoa) continued her run of good form when Quiet Mechanic was successful in the 410m Grade 6/7 event.
Quiet Mechanic positioned up third early then produced a great railing performance to turn for home in front and then held off a fast-finishing Maximum Gracie to win by half a length in 23:61sec.
Special Innings almost made it a race to race double for Baxter after leading early, she was just caught in the last couple of strides going down by a quarter of a length.
Pat and Cliff Smith (Wonwondah) then turned in a double when kennel star Sinful Angel speared the lids and gave nothing else a chance, leading by four lengths by the first corner the race was effectively over and she went to the line with ease defeating a high quality free for all field in 23:23sec over the 410m journey.
Crackerjack Ben then rounded out the night for the Smith kennel, spearing the lids much the same as his kennel mate as soon as Ben found the rail and the early lead, he was always going to be hard to beat and cruised to victory with a leg in the air recording the smart time of 23:34sec.
Cool Lady for Rodney Millington and Kerry Prowse (Red Cliffs) positioned up third early while trying to find a rails position, straightening for home Cool Lady had found the position and went straight past early leader Rock Opera and cruised to an easy victory stopping the clock in 23:56sec.
The Red Cliffs training duo then headed off to Warrnambool on Thursday night and may have unearthed a very smart young pup.
Spit The Dummy was on debut and once his feet hit the ground and he balanced up he dropped the hammer and his rivals and cruised to victory in the smart time of 25:46sec for the 450m trip.
The night only improved, Hot Rod Charlie ran second in the 450m Grade 5 event and then Lips Boloney caused a massive boilover with a last to first victory in the Grade 5 390m event at the odds of $28.40.
Following from their impressive Warrnambool form Hot Rod Charlie and Spit the Dummy were forced to take each other on in the Warrack Motel 485m restricted win event at Horsham on Tuesday, after setting up a three and a half length lead early Hot Rod Charlie looked home, but the inexperienced Spit the Dummy had other ideas and went within one bound of picking his kennel mate up.
Just to show how close Spit the Dummy came to beating his more experienced kennel mate, the overall times the greyhounds recorded were 27:449sec (Hot Rod Charlie), 27:454sec (Spit the Dummy). Next weeks form guides for both dogs will show they both ran 27:45sec.
When it came to boilovers on the Warrnambool card, Ian Bibby (Warracknabeal) claimed the honours when his ever-consistent chaser Crymelon Comet performed one of the biggest Houdini acts seen this year.
Entering the main corner a clear last two lengths from the second last dog and in a clearly hopeless position Comet began picking up and going past his opposition one by one.
Straightening for home Comet had performed admirably putting himself in a position to finish somewhere around fourth to fifth, but he had other ideas and somehow found a gap where there wasn't one between three dogs and astonishingly found himself in front with two strides remaining to complete one of the great escapes and biggest last to first runs you will see. He stopped the clock in 25:63sec over the 450m trip, after recording a first split of 7.10sec which wont mean much to most people but if you run 7.10sec early over the 450m, you can't win you are simply giving them to big of a head start.
Red Cliffs Fullerton team were successful with Pressure Rising on Tuesday night taking out the Palace Hotel Warracknabeal Grade 6 410m event with an impressive all the way victory, it capped off a good night for the team whom also recorded two seconds and a third.
