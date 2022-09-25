Straightening for home Comet had performed admirably putting himself in a position to finish somewhere around fourth to fifth, but he had other ideas and somehow found a gap where there wasn't one between three dogs and astonishingly found himself in front with two strides remaining to complete one of the great escapes and biggest last to first runs you will see. He stopped the clock in 25:63sec over the 450m trip, after recording a first split of 7.10sec which wont mean much to most people but if you run 7.10sec early over the 450m, you can't win you are simply giving them to big of a head start.