I said 'yes' to something crazy last week.
I try to say 'yes' to at least one crazy thing a year if possible because biting off more than I can chew tends to make life much more exciting.
I've done crazy things like decorate the stage for our local Carols By Candlelight, produce our secondary school musical, emcee a Colour Run and write a children's devotional - just because someone asked me to.
Even though I was terrified at the time, I said 'yes' and learnt lots of new things along the way - generally including my limits.
Last week I said 'yes' to my sister-in-law when she asked me to model for a fundraiser.
She's passionate about her retail fashion business and I like to play dress-ups and prance around, so it's a match made in heaven.
I didn't even know we were raising funds for the hospital where I had my IVF treatment until after I'd tried on all three outfits to find matching shoes and jewellery.
Don't imagine I've got a big head from being asked to model - all you need to be is a warm-blooded human who can dress unaided and who likes a laugh.
One of the best laughs I've ever had was during a previous parade.
I don't know if it's because the function was held within the walls of a winery where we'd sampled too much of the product in-house, but one of my fellow models completely lost her pants mid-parade - couldn't find them anywhere and had to settle for something else.
I laughed until I cried - whilst changing my complete outfit extremely quickly obviously - as you do when you're due back on stage in three minutes time.
This time around I regretted my unprofessionalism when I failed to fake tan.
Surviving winter and early Spring by wrapping in layers and staying by the fire, it was a shock to suddenly find myself by the seaside in white pants and sandals.
Unfortunately, I couldn't tell where the fabric ended and my skin started, therefore I traversed the runway at the speed of light to try and beat it's reflection off my brilliant porcelain.
Too bad if this meant that the girls out the back didn't have time to find their pants.
