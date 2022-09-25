The Wimmera Mail-Times

Austin McKenzie feels the buzz ahead of return for Hornets

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
September 25 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Homecoming for Hornet Austin McKenzie

HORSHAM basketball star Austin McKenzie is set to rejoin the Hornets for the 2022-23 CBL season, after deciding to remain in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.