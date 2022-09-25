Homecoming for Hornet Austin McKenzie

HORSHAM basketball star Austin McKenzie is set to rejoin the Hornets for the 2022-23 CBL season, after deciding to remain in Australia.
Speaking to the Wimmera Mail-Times, McKenzie said he was thrilled to be returning to his hometown side.
"I'm pretty excited to jump on board and hopefully go back-to-back," McKenzie said.
"I know we had a good win last season, so if we could go and win again it'd be great."
McKenzie said he was looking forward to finding his place in the side.
"I've already played with most of the boys, throughout juniors and in my last few years of CBL.... I feel like I'll fit right in," MeKenzie said.
"They know my strengths and I know most of theirs, so it should be pretty easy to get going."
McKenzie is in brilliant form, having been named grand final MVP in the Ballarat Miners' Big V Youth championship win over the Ringwood Hawks.
"It's been great, from a third seed it was unlikely for us to go through but we had help from some of the NBL1 players who came back to play," McKenzie said.
"I just played my role and didn't try to just to take over (the game). I took the right shots when I needed to, if my teammates found me."
McKenzie said a highlight of the past few months was playing alongside his brother, Jeremiah at the Miners.
"I feel like we always have a chemistry, we know each other's strengths and weaknesses almost perfectly... it's just real easy to play with him," McKenzie said.
While Jeremiah is set to head back to the US, McKenzie is enrolled at university in Ballarat and said he is focused on getting the best out of himself.
Preparation is key, with the beginning of the CBL season around the corner.
"I'm feeling great; it's the off season now so I've got to put in a lot of work," McKenzie said.
"I'm trying to get bigger in the gym, so I can be more physical on the court, and I'm working on my athleticism so I can come back better for the next one.
"At the moment I'm just focused on improving... hopefully I get a spot in NBL1 in Ballarat next year, or if any of the Melbourne teams are looking out for players.
"Hopefully I get a good run and I'll just see how it goes from there."
The talented basketballer has also learnt from his stint in the United States playing college basketball for South East Community college in Nebraska in the NJCAA Division 2.
"It's a completely different style of play over there, it's more athletic and fast paced," McKenzie said.
"I'm pretty unathletic and slow, so it doesn't suit me well but it's goot to be in that sort of challenging environment, because it's so different to what it is over here."
While he enjoyed the challenge of the basketball, the school itself fell short, McKenzie said.
"I'd love to go back, but the educational side of it lacked a bit... I wasn't getting much out of it to be honest," McKenzie said.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
