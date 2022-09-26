The Wimmera Mail-Times

A weekend to remember: the Horsham Show returns with a bang

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
Updated September 26 2022 - 7:01am, first published 1:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Visitors from across Victoria went to The Horsham Show last Saturday and Sunday to enjoy all things agricultural, enjoy theme park rides and participate in a variety of competitions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Ridley

Nick Ridley

Journalist

I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.