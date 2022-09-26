Visitors from across Victoria went to The Horsham Show last Saturday and Sunday to enjoy all things agricultural, enjoy theme park rides and participate in a variety of competitions.
The two-day event had sunny weather for families to enjoy.
Some of the agricultural events at the show included sheep shearing, sheep herding and goat competitions.
Patrons could also participate in the show's baking, lego and photography competitions.
Visitors could also watch SES car crunching demonstrations and try out escape rooms.
Here are some photos from the event.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
