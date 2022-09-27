The Wimmera Mail-Times

Positive energy key for incoming Saints' coach Ben Knotts

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated September 27 2022 - 5:45am, first published 5:00am
Jacob O'Beirne, Ben Knott and Sam Bryne will form the Saints' senior coaching team in 2023. Supplied picture.

THE Horsham Saints have announced clubman Ben Knott as the club's senior coach for the 2023 season.

