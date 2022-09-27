THE Horsham Saints have announced clubman Ben Knott as the club's senior coach for the 2023 season.
Knott, a former senior assistant and reserves premiership coach, said he is excited to take the reins at the Saints.
Knott said he aimed to build on what outgoing Saints coach David Johns had built over his tenure.
"It's going to be good, I'm looking forward to the challenge," Knott said.
"We've got a good young group, it's just a matter of continuing to build that positive outlook that the club's trying to instil."
The Saints missed out on senior finals action in 2022, for the first time in over a decade after finishing seventh with 4 wins and 12 losses.
READ MORE:
Knott has experience with success, having coached the Horsham Saints' reserves side to their second premiership as many years in 2018 but credits his mentors in shaping his coaching.
"I've been lucky enough to be around a variety of really good coaches," Knott said. "I'm just looking to bring a lot of positive energy, I believe I've got a pretty good outlook on the game."
Knott is grateful for his previous experience as an assistant coach under several of the Saints' previous coaches.
"I helped out on the bench when Shayne Breuer was coach, I was an assistant coach when Luke Fisher was coach... I've been the runner for Johnsy too," Knott said.
"I've been around the senior group for a while, that's three very different coaches there but all of them have their strengths.
MORE NEWS:
Ensuring his charges enjoy playing for the Saints and donning the red, white and black was a priority, Knott said.
"(My goal is) just to get the best out of everyone and to make the club an enjoyable place to be around," Knott said.
"But my priority is getting the best out of these young men that are going to be representing the club, week in, week out."
The squad had a promising mix of players, with youth being one of the key takeaways.
"We've had some of the kids come through the Rebels' program and have played footy elsewhere," Knott said.
"Some homegrown guys as well... it's a good mix, if we can just get the best out of them that'll help with team success."
OTHER NEWS:
Retaining the Saints' talented young list will be another challenge for Knott.
"That's the reality of footy, every year you tend to lose a couple and hope to bring a few back in," Knott said.
"Every club's going through the same thing... it's just about retaining what's there and if you build an environment where people want to stay and people want to come.
"A lot of that player retention can take care of itself."
Knott won't be alone in the coach's box, with "great, great club men" Jacob O'Beirne and Sam Clyne stepping up as senior assistant coaches.
"They're not just great players, they're great relationship builders and great people as well... it's fantastic to have them on board," Knott said.
"We'll base a lot of what we're doing on that relationship building, and that's a strong point of both of those blokes.
"Not just with the players of the club, but players or different people that aren't involved in the club that we're hoping to bring in."
O'Beirne, the Saints skipper, and 2016 Toohey Medalist Clyne, are both premiership players for the Saints.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.