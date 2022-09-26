Horsham Show organisers are thrilled with how the event went last Saturday and Sunday.
The show celebrated all things agricultural and had other entertainment on offer for patrons to enjoy such as line-dancing, pro-wrestling, baking competitions, and whip-cracking demonstrations.
Patrons were also treated to a spectacular display of fireworks on the show's final night.
Horsham Agricultural Society executive officer Andrea Cross said visitors came from places such as Melbourne and Geelong to see the event at the Horsham Showgrounds.
"The attendance was doubled compared to other events we have had in previous years," she said.
"There wasn't a building that was closed. We pulled out all the stops for the festival."
Ms Cross said it would take about a week to pack up and thanked patrons for their support.
"I think we have cemented our position in bringing back a good-old fashioned country show," she said.
The Horsham Show organiser said a highlight for her was Wimmera-based pro-wrestling group MXW, featuring talent from Mildura, Melbourne and the Wimmera.
Onlookers were dazzled with a plethora of piledrivers, punches and planchas.
Wrestler JP Bamford of Mildura said the shows had been in the works for about six months.
"A lot of the guys have been doing this for such a long time. It's been a big dream of ours to perform in front of a large audience," he said.
"We normally host events at one of our houses, where we will get from about 20 to 30 people showing up."
Ms Cross said the two-day event received positive feedback from patrons.
"I've read some online posts from people who want to enter next year's baking competition," she said
"A lot of people who went to the show hadn't really experienced some of the competitions that we have been running for more than 100 years."
Ms Cross said she hoped more people would attend shows in the Wimmera.
"I'm hoping that people who were unable to go to the show will go to some other shows that are happening in the Wimmera," she said.
"The volunteers behind these events put in a lot of effort."
Horsham Agricultural Society's next event will be the 150km feast in February 2023.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
