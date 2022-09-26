A lesson to value via a pandemic

We can talk about the negatives of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns all day long, but deep down, we know there is at least one positive takeaway.
And I can't help feeling that it has now been forgotten.
My partner and I spent Saturday cruising hardware stores, picking up a couple of bargains, before unleashing our newfound tools on our unsuspecting garden on Sunday.
Beforehand, the lawn was about 100mm long, the vegetables were unkept, and the roses looked unhappy.
It made me realise without the many distractions of life during the height of COVID, we were almost forced to appreciate the simple things in life.
During lockdowns, we soaked up the environment while out for a walk.
We also spent more time connecting and appreciating our good friends and loved ones - even via a phone call or Facetime.
Don't get me wrong. I am thrilled for life to return to a pre-COVID normal - for the most part.
Enjoying a return to celebrations, social events, in-person weekend catch-ups with friends, concerts, and theatre is excellent.
But I'm starting to notice the chats with friends and loved ones from afar have become shorter and more infrequent; the daily schedule of activities has become more chaotic and often jam-packed, but I haven't picked up a book in several weeks.
Without a doubt, life has moved back into the fast lane, and I'm missing the COVID-enforced downtime.
Learning to appreciate the simple things in life was one of the best takeaways from COVID.
I don't want to let that go. I'm just struggling to pace myself in a world that is once again spinning all around me.
I guess the first step is to be aware. The second step is to be a little more disciplined in my whirlwind existence.
How are you coping with returning to a pre-COVID, often chaotic, normal?
Stay well, and don't forget to stop and smell the roses,
