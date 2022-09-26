Fremantle Docker, and former Horsham Saint, Darcy Tucker has chosen North Melbourne as his club of choice in a trade away from Western Australia.
Tucker remains contracted by Fremantle, but had been linked to a trade, with five Victorian clubs in the running.
Tucker signed a two-year contract extension with the Dockers at the end of 2021.
After suffering some injury setbacks early in the 2021 season, Tucker returned to the senior side in round seven and did not miss a game for the remainder of the year.
At the time, Fremantle's Head of Player Personnel David Walls said the club was invested in Tucker.
"We see him as a big part of our future and our list management plan," Walls said in 2021.
Tucker started 2022 strongly, playing in eight of the first nine games of the year, before managing just six games since.
Despite strong form in the WAFL, averaging over 22 disposals and 5 marks a game for the Peel Thunder, Tucker has been unable to replicate his 2021 season and find a consistent spot in the Dockers' senior side in 2022.
Meanwhile, teammates such as Blake Acres and Will Brodie have enjoyed breakout seasons for Fremantle, helping the club reach the finals for the first time since 2015.
Collingwood, Essendon, Geelong, Hawthorn and North Melbourne, had all reportedly shown interest in the midfielder, before Tucker chose the Roos as his destination of choice.
Tucker was selected with pick 27 of the 2015 National Draft, and has played 108 games, including a personal best of 22 across the 2019 season.
Tucker is one of several Fremantle players seeking trades, including Acres (Carlton), Griffin Logue (North Melbourne) and Rory Lobb (Western Bulldogs), with Sandover Medal favourite Lloyd Meek another Docker considering his options.
Meek, another western Victorian has chosen Hawthorn as his preferred club.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
