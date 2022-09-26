The Wimmera Mail-Times

Fremantle Docker Darcy Tucker wants to be a Kangaroo in 2023

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated September 27 2022 - 5:44am, first published September 26 2022 - 10:00pm
Tucker in action in 2022.

Fremantle Docker, and former Horsham Saint, Darcy Tucker has chosen North Melbourne as his club of choice in a trade away from Western Australia.

