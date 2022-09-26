The first annual Nhill Heritage Weekend is to bring together shops, tourist attractions and businesses as well as reunions for a town-wide four-days of celebrating history and togetherness.
Hot air balloon flights, silo light shows, concerts and aviation features combine with open days for tourism centres, businesses and landmarks for the October Nhill Heritage Weekend.
Committee member and spokesperson for the program, Jenny Creek said that the Heritage Weekend plan started as an idea and developed between different committee members around town.
"We have a lot of different tourism places in Nhill, and we decided to open them all up on the same weekend," she said.
"We have the Nhill Aviation Heritage Centre, the Historical Society and the Vintage Club, which usually open up at odd times, all opening on the same weekend."
The preparations for the Nhill Heritage Weekend developed from ideas in late 2021 to include more clubs, businesses and events as people expressed interest in taking part in the program.
"We are going to light up the silo on the Friday and Saturday nights with coloured lights and photos, a film on the Friday night, a community concert on the Saturday evening, because it is all a part of our heritage," she said.
"On the Saturday and Sunday there will be lots of different events in different tourism venues, and we are hoping to start up the engines on some of the airplanes at the aviation centre on the Saturday and Sunday, starting up the tractors as well as vintage machinery.... they are also going to open up the John Shaw Neilson cottage."
Mr Shaw Neilson was an Australian poet of note in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, originally from Penola but lived in Nhill.
The concept of "history will come alive" is the driving message for the upcoming event as uniforms, dresses, cars and trucks will be featured on display as variety to the weekend.
Nhill Golf Club is to hold the Spring tournament that weekend and other sporting activities and reunions are in planning.
30 vintage pinball machines will be available to the public through the Australian Pinball Museum and the Lowana Crafts, the Gallery Central and other art galleries will also be open for the town's weekend breaking from routine kept hours.
The Nhill A and P Society Annual Show will be held on Thursday October 13 and is one of the highlights of the local calendar.
The Heritage Weekend will be held from October 13 to 16 and more information on events, activities and weather can be followed on the Nhill Heritage Weekend Facebook page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.