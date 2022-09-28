The Victorian Seniors Festival is back next month, just in time to celebrate its 40th year.
To help ease attendees into public spaces after two years of hybrid and online events, this year's theme is 'Takin' it easy' to ensure Victorian seniors feel relaxed to participate.
Kicking off with Celebration Day at Federation Square on Sunday, October 2, the 2022 Festival will see a range of in person and online events take place across the state throughout the month of October.
Festival goers can enjoy concerts, dances, sport, the arts, history talks, and tours delivered by Victoria's 79 local councils and various businesses, community and cultural organisations.
Seniors are invited to enjoy an afternoon of country music at two free concerts in the region featuring James and Briar Blundell.
On Wednesday, October 19, Aged Care Tour will stop by the Ararat Town Hall as the father-son duo will perform at the Ararat Town Hall from 1-2pm.
On Thursday, October 20, the pair will perform at the St Arnaud Town Hall from 10.30am-12.30pm.
For more information on the Arat show, visit www.seniorsonline.vic.gov.au/seniors-festival/james-briar-blundell-ararat-country-concert or call 1800 657 158.
Building on the success of previous years, the 2022 Victorian Seniors Festival will include online and radio programs as well as First Nations performances and entertainment from multicultural artists.
To ensure older Victorians can make the most of the Festival, Victorian Seniors Card holders can access free travel on public transport services from Sunday 2 to Sunday, 9 October, including V/Line services.
For V/Line trips that require a reservation, information about bookings is available at: www.seniorsonline.vic.gov.au/free-travel.
The Country Concert series will take the festival fun on the road to 26 regional towns bringing live music to every corner of the state.
The in-person celebration continues with the annual Victorian Senior of the Year Awards which will be celebrated at the end of October and will champion and recognise the volunteer work and community contributions of older Victorians.
