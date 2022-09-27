The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham Cricket Association president Trav Hair talks women's cricket, night games and interleague expansion

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated September 27 2022 - 8:32am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Horsham Cricket Association president Trav Hair. Picture by Alex Blain

With the Horsham Cricket Association season right around the corner, Horsham's cricketers are gearing up for a bumper season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.