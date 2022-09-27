With the Horsham Cricket Association season right around the corner, Horsham's cricketers are gearing up for a bumper season.
The association boasts a new look board, featuring Andrew Sostheim, Josh Miller as secretary and Mark Thomas as treasurer, while Trav Hair will take the reins as president of the association.
The Wimmera Mail-Times caught up with Hair ahead of the release of the season's draw.
"It's been a bit of a transition, we've got a lot going on this year which has probably made things a bit more hectic," Hair said.
"We're trying to get this women's cricket competition up and a running, that's taking a fair bit of work.
READ MORE:
"We're also trying to really improve the junior competition structure as well, so that takes a bit of time."
Hair said the launch of the association's inaugural women's competition was a something that they wanted to get right.
"What we don't want to do is stuff it up in the first year and try to create something too big and too flashy and have it fail," Hair said.
"It's going to be a slow burn this year, that's for sure. But we're hoping to have around four teams.
"If we can get that right it'll continue to grow and give some of these young girls in the Wimmera Girls Cricket League, a place to move into when they get older."
Hair said the success of the AFLW's gradual expansion gave smaller leagues a blueprint.
"It's a building block, if we can get four teams this year and run it, have them play each other once or twice, that'd be a good start and creates a bit of interest," Hair said.
MORE NEWS:
"Hopefully from there, more and more women want to get involved and it'll eventually grow a bit."
For the association president, the first year of the competition is about fostering growth.
"What we want to do, is create a bit of FOMO around it, fear of missing out... we want people to come down, watch it and go 'hey, this looks alright, this looks like a bit of fun, I'd love to get involved'," Hair said.
"Hopefully from there, that's where we'll see a bit of growth."
Night cricket was an ace up the sleeve of the league, Hair said, offering something unique over the summer.
"We're going to try and utilize a bit more night cricket under lights," Hair said.
"Having lights down there at City Oval, I'd like to see them used more often... it brings something to the town that not many people actually get to either see or do.
"It makes a good spectacle out of the game."
Hair said the league were also keen for more interleague action.
"That'll be from juniors through to seniors as well... there'll probably be two Over 40 teams as well this season, off the back of having one last time." Hair said.
"The one last year actually went alright; we ended up winning the Waves comp, which was good."
Hair said he was hoping the success of the Over 40s team might help with player retention among older players.
"The big thing with the Over 40s is that last year the in team went down and played at Hamilton in the final, only five or six were still actively playing," Hair said.
"That's five or six more people we actually got back into cricket last year; hopefully that might flow through and those guys might go back to playing a bit of club cricket into the future."
Getting people into the game was a
"We're looking at different wats to get more people involved, whether that's the older generation or the younger generation," Hair said.
"That's what we're looking to try and do."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.