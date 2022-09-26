Visitors were entertained last Sunday with a variety of different agricultural events at The Horsham Show.
Miniature goat, sheep shearing, and herding competitions were on display at the Horsham Showgrounds.
Competition organiser Tracy Matthews said more than 40 goats participated in the competition.
Ms Matthews said competitors from across western Victoria and the Wimmera entered the goat show.
"I am feeling really tired after the event. It takes a lot of effort to put together one of these competitions," she said.
"It was great to have all the goat breeders together. It has been way too long between catch-ups.
"It is always nice to get together and talk about something we have in common."
Ms Matthews said the goats were judged on their physical shape and the event had taken a significant amount of time to prepare.
"It has been a busy week trying to organise the competition," she said.
The results from the competition were, Best In Show and Best of Breed Australian Miniature, was Australian Champion Riverstone, Mr Boombastic.
Runner Up, Best In Show, and Best of Breed Pygmy, was Riverstone Boogie Man.
Runner Up, Best of Breed Australian Miniature and Pygmy, was Riverstone Silver Penny and Riverstone Little Miss Naughty.
Another event that happened during the two-day agricultural show was a sheep shearing competition.
Shearers from across Victoria and from overseas entered the event.
The event had a wide variety of competitors whose skill levels ranged between novice and open level, a senior skill level for shearing sheep.
Alexander Terra of France, who competed in the competition, said he had been in Australia for one month.
Mr Terra said he had been shearing sheep for six years and had sheared sheep in Italy and France.
"Shearing sheep in Australia is harder because we are used to shearing different merinos," he said.
"In France, they are a little smaller and have less fleece."
Mr Terra said he worked more in the Wimmera compared to France.
"In my first year of shearing sheep I only worked two weeks in a year, but now I shear for about six months," he said.
Mr Terra said jokingly he found the Australian accent slightly difficult to understand.
"When I meet someone who isn't a shearer it's very easy to understand them," he said.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
