Horsham Rural City Band are celebrating 150 years of music-making on October 15 with a day of varied musical events.
At 10 am guests and visitors to Horsham's May Park will enjoy the sight and sounds of four regional brass/concert.
Bands and the Horsham City Pipe Band each marching followed by a massed band playout at the halt.
Then at 12 noon a concert (featuring five regional bands) will be held at the old Horsham Town Hall.
This event will be officially opened by Horsham Rural City Mayor Councillor Robyn Guilline.
The Horsham Rural City Band have commissioned two new works to be composed especially for their 150 th Anniversary by highly respected composer Jared McCunnie.
Conductor Wally Pope the Horsham Rural City Band is a vibrant, growing group of enthusiastic musicians of all ages with 33 playing members in the senior Band.
The Development Band is for all ages and now has 16 members - providing free instruments and tuition for anyone who would like to start learning.
Senior Band Repertoire varies from traditional concert band pieces to Lady Gaga's "Pokerface" and composer Jared McCunnie's exciting new compositions.
The world premiere of these events will be a feature of the concert following the concert a celebratory dinner will start at 5pm at the Horsham RSL.
Bookings are essential for dietary requirements.
For more information people can visit: horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/horsham-brass-band-150th/ or call 0413 382 567.
