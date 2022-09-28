The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham Rural City Band celebrates milestone birthday on October 15

Updated September 28 2022 - 5:01am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Horsham Rural City Band will celebrate its 150th birthday in October. Picture supplied

Horsham Rural City Band are celebrating 150 years of music-making on October 15 with a day of varied musical events.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.