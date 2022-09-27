September 30
Stawell
The Stawell Golf Club will host an open mic night at 7pm. General entry will cost $5. For more information people can visit: allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200022935137715.
September 30
Horsham
Horsham Library will host a storytime event for children from 10.30 am - 11am. Storytimes are an opportunity to develop listening and interactive skills in a group and an opportunity to socialise with other children.
October 1
Nhill
A book fair will happen at the Old Nursery Building in Victoria Street. All books at the store will cost $1 and all proceeds will go to Nhill Aviation Heritage Centre. For more information about the event people can call: 0428 512 730.
October 1
Horsham
Horsham's RSL will host a Harry Potter trivia night at 7.30pm. Patrons will need to pay $20 and there can be six people on a team. Individuals can get a free drink when they purchase a main meal on the night.
October 1
Pomonal
The Pomonal Native Flower Show will happen to take place at the town hall. Tickets for the event are $5 and children can enter for free. For more information people can visit: visitvictoria.com/regions/grampians/whats-on/markets-and-vintage/pomonal-native-flower-show.
October 1
Nhill
A parkrun event will commence at 8am at the Nhill Swamp and Wildlife Reserve, located on the Western Highway near Jaypex Park. Runners can walk, jog or run the 5km track. For more information people can visit: rustbelt.com.au/events-calendar/12-weekly/1123-nhill-parkrun-every-saturday.
October 1
Haven
Haven Market will happen at the Haven Recreation Reserve from 9am to 1pm. Home grown honey, cakes and vegetables are some items that will be on offer for visitors. For more information people can call 0409 954 684.
October 1
Murtoa
Celebrate Murtoa's 150th anniversary in style inside the fabulous Murtoa Mechanics Hall from 7pm to 10pm. You'll be surprised by a stunning program of choirs, concert and pipe bands. For more information, people can visit: trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=958092&fbclid=IwAR3qcinXyVJZAgjamET_Gj3-KuE2h8joWpi1rZndb23-TXtsy13ugYtbJVE.
October 7
Horsham
The Horsham Library will host a story time session at Mibus Centre, 28 McLachlan street from 10.30 am - 11am. Storytimes are an opportunity to develop listening and interactive skills in a group and an opportunity to socialise with other children. For more information people can call 53825707.
October 8
Stawell
Stawell Harness Racing Club will host a Queen tribute band at 12am. Queen Rocks will perform all of Queens iconic hits, bringing to life the showmanship, musicianship and majestic power that saw Queen rock stadiums all over the world. For more information people can visit: bandsintown.com/e/103554408-queen-rocks-the-definitive-tribute-at-stawell-harness-racing-club.
October 9
Horsham
Horsham Croquet Club will host a come and try event at its facility at 2pm. For more information people can call: 0400534477 or 0429935054.
October 15
Horsham
The Horsham Arts council will host a production of Legally Blonde at the Horsham Town Hall which will start at 7.30pm. To book tickets, people can visit: https://hthpac.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/77811.
October 15
Horsham
Horsham Rural City Band will celebrate its 150 birthday with a concert a May Park from 10am to 10pm. The Band Welcomes everyone to help celebrate with us by attending 3 major events throughout the day! Bands from across the Wimmera and beyond have been invited to participate! Tickets are available from the Horsham RSL (03) 5382 5222.
November 17
Horsham
A stage performance of Anh Do's bestselling book The Happiest Refugee will be performed for Wimmera residents to enjoy. Anh's stage show takes it a step further, combining stand-up comedy with real-life stories, photos and filmed pieces to retell his amazing story. The event will start at 8pm at Horsham Town Hall. For more information visit horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/anh-do-the-happiest-refugee-live/.
