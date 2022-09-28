The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham Agricultural Society successful in receiving grant funding

September 28 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Horsham Agricultural Society vice-president Cindy Francis, Horsham Show Junior Show Ambassador Bart Turgoose, Horsham Agricultural Society executive administrator Andrea Cross, and Member for Lowan Emma Kealy plant a tree as part of the Planting Trees for The Queens Jubilee Program at the Horsham Show on Sunday. Picture supplied

Deputy Leader of the Nationals and Member for Lowan Emma Kealy has congratulated Horsham Agricultural Society on their advocacy to secure a project that will enhance the local area while honouring the late Queen Elizabeth II.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.