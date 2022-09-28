Deputy Leader of the Nationals and Member for Lowan Emma Kealy has congratulated Horsham Agricultural Society on their advocacy to secure a project that will enhance the local area while honouring the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The society was successful in securing federal funding from the former Liberal Nationals Government for the Planting Trees for The Queen's Jubilee Program.
The program gives community groups an opportunity to recognise the Queen's more than 70 years of service through commemorative tree-planting events.
Read More:
Ms Kealy attended a service at the Horsham Show at the weekend, on behalf of her federal counterpart the Member for Mallee Anne Webster.
The planting of the first tree in what will become an avenue of honour at the Horsham Showgrounds.
"It was an honour to join society representatives to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II's service, loyalty and dedication to the Commonwealth over her incredible reign," Ms Kealy said.
"Horsham Agricultural Society's amazing volunteers put so much work into this commemorative event, and so many other events and projects that benefit our region.
"Their passion is second-to-none, and this year's Horsham Show on Saturday and Sunday was a fantastic showcase of their wonderful work."
Dr Webster said the recent passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II made the Planting Trees for The Queen's Jubilee Program even more poignant.
"I look forward to seeing these trees grow throughout Australia, which will provide memories for all of us," she said.
"I thank the entire team at the Horsham Agricultural Society for continuing to put your community first and making it a happy and vibrant place to live and for others to visit."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.