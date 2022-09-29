The Wimmera Mail-Times

Lucy Stephan and Katrina Werry respond to win bronze at World Rowing Championships

By Matt Currill
September 29 2022 - 10:00pm
Lucy Stephan and Katrina Werry, pictured in action on Lake Wendouree earlier this year, won bronze at the World Rowing Championships. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Wimmera rower Lucy Stephan and teammate Katrina Werry have drawn the curtains on a difficult season abroad with a strong performance, winning bronze in the women's four at the World Rowing Championships.

