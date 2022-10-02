The Wimmera Mail-Times

The History of Horsham's Wembley Private Hospital, 1924-1951, and beyond.

By Horsham Historical Society
Updated October 2 2022 - 9:55pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sister Marion Booth (on right) with her nursing staff at original Wembley Hospital in Pynsent Street, about 1935. Picture supplied by HHS 027074

Marion Rachel Booth began her career as a nurse at Horsham Base Hospital about 1900.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.