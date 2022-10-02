Marion Rachel Booth began her career as a nurse at Horsham Base Hospital about 1900.
Around 1913 she joined the nursing staff at Abbotsleigh Private Hospital in Roberts Avenue as a senior nurse.
In mid-1924 she and fellow nurse, Nellie McClounan, set up a private hospital in a large house at 4 Pynsent Street. They named their hospital "Wembley".
In 1925 they completely renovated the hospital to bring it up to the standard required by the Public Health Department.
It was reported in The Horsham Times (now The Wimmera Mail-Times) in November 1925 as "one of the most complete and up-to-date" private hospitals in Victoria.
Wembley Private Hospital specialised in midwifery but also took in medical and surgical patients.
Nellie McClounan married in 1926 and retired from nursing.
She retained her half share in the property until Marion Booth bought her out in 1932.
By then Wembley had a staff of four fully qualified nurses.
The high regard in which Wembley was held is revealed in the many notes published in The Horsham Times such as this one from the Eagle family in 1932: "...desire to thank Dr G R Felstead and the Matron and Staff of Wembley Private Hospital for their unremitting attention to our loved one during his illness".
Major moves were afoot in the private health sector in 1936.
Lister House Medical Clinic was commissioned by three Horsham doctors.
Seizing an opportunity, in December 1936 Marion Booth sold the property at 4 Pynsent Street and commissioned the construction of a new, two-storey, brick hospital.
It was at what is now 142 Baillie Street, to the immediate east of Lister House, and utilised the same architect and builders.
The new Wembley Private Hospital had 12 wards: six were private rooms and six twin-share, a total of 18 beds.
It opened its doors to patients on October 30, 1937.
The hospital continued as a maternity hospital but also cared for more medical cases and carried out some surgical procedures, supported by the doctors at Lister House.
The original weatherboard hospital building at 4 Pynsent Street was removed to Citrus Avenue in the mid-1970s where it is still used as a private residence.
The land at 4 Pynsent Street was used for the construction of four brick units in about 1977.
As well as her normal hospital and managerial duties, Matron Booth ran a nurse training school at Wembley.
She continued to run the hospital until her marriage to widower Walter Henry "Poppy" Holmes in early 1941.
She sold the business to Sister Daisy Bissett, a qualified nurse from Bendigo, but retained ownership of the land and building.
She was described by her contemporaries as "a great nurse and a good citizen", always interested in providing people with the best health care.
Sister Daisy Bissett ran Wembley until March 1948 when she sold the practice to local nurse, Sister Hannah Nellie McCully.
Daisy Bissett was at this time 62 years old and apparently retired from nursing and moved back to the Bendigo area.
For various reasons, private hospitals in Horsham were becoming less viable.
The war had diminished the value of the pound so that income was effectively reduced by about 30 per cent.
In the post-war period, hospital fees had been frozen so there was little that could be done.
In addition, wages for qualified nurses rose significantly after the war.
The owner of Wembley, Marion Holmes (née Booth), auctioned the property in Melbourne in April 1951 but could not achieve her reserve price of £23,000.
In an effort to retain the still quite modern hospital's 18 beds for the Horsham community, she approached the Wimmera Base Hospital Committee of Management with a special price of £20,000 but the Committee could not convince the State Government to buy it, saying the Department would not rise above £19,000.
This was despite them pointing out that to buy Wembley Hospital with its 18 beds would cost about £1000 per bed compared to building a new hospital wing, which typically cost £3000 per bed.
So, in a decision that defies logic, for want of an extra £1000 Wembley Hospital closed its doors on August 31, 1951.
The tenant, Matron Nellie McCully, sold off her hospital equipment by public auction.
In 1952, Marion Holmes modified the building into a series of professional suites and offices and renamed it "Wembley Chambers".
She leased out the rooms to small businesses.
In May 1953 she died in Horsham aged 74.
Her executors sold Wembley Chambers to a private investor who leased the building in turn to the Agriculture Department, an accounting firm, a dentist, the Grain Elevators Board, a group of consulting engineers, an insurance company and a chiropractor.
A group of doctors at Lister House purchased Wembley Chambers around mid-2000.
In February 2001, they opened the building for medical consulting rooms and for allied health practitioners.
In March 2010, Wembley Chambers was sold by the doctors' group to real-estate agent Nola Brown, who converted it into seven professional suites and two residential units.
In 2013, it was sold for around $1 million to a private investor who continued to use it for the same purposes.
