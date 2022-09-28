Horsham City Oval's redevelopment will move to the next stage with funding for netball facility upgrades announced on Wednesday afternoon.
The Victorian government has agreed to commit $800,000 to fund the redevelopment.
Two new netball courts and a modern community pavilion will be delivered at Horsham City Oval as part of the $3.2 million project.
Horsham Rural City Council will commit $442,000 to the project, following a council vote on Monday night.
LED floodlights, two change rooms with accessible showers and toilets, player and spectator amenities, an office, social room, storage facilities and umpires room are also included in the plans.
Horsham Rural City Council will soon call for detailed design tenders and onsite works will begin in the coming months.
In announcing the funding, Minister for Community Sport Ros Spence said sport was a vital part of the community.
"Victorians love their sport and we're ensuring people can continue to stay active and social with the best local sports ovals and courts they deserve."
"There's nothing more important than community sport for communities.
"These new courts will encourage more people to get on the court and will help local teams and leagues reach their full potential."
The funding comes after HRCC successfully applied for a SRV Female Friendly Facilities grant.
Ms Spence acknowledged Horsham Rural City and the Federal government, who will commit the remaining $2,402,030 to the redevelopment, thanks to the Federal Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure fund.
"Community sport infrastructure isn't cheap... it's important that we partner up so that we can get these important projects underway," Ms Spence said.
Horsham Rural City Council mayor Robyn Gulline said the whole Wimmera region would benefit from the upgrades.
"(They are) essential for the future growth of competitive netball in our municipality and the Wimmera Football Netball League," Ms Gulline said.
"Our current facilities (at City Oval) are substandard, they are not suitable for hosting regional events."
"The wider benefit of this upgrade is about inspiring female participation in sport and providing great, safe facilities to enable more women to participate for longer.
"The flow-on effect of more sport participation is of course improved personal wellbeing, better health, social interaction and better quality of life.
Wimmera Football Netball League chairperson Pauline Butler said the league welcomed the upgrades.
"Not only will the two netball courts create more participation in the sport, it will also provide the league and clubs access to first rate facilities for regular season matches and finals," Ms Butler said.
"It also allows us to be flexible with game day management of potentially playing more than one game at a time."
The City Oval-Sawyer Park redevelopment project is one of seven precincts included in the City to River Masterplan, and is the second to progress after work started on the riverfront precinct in 2021.
Council will seek further money for projects such as a new cricket/football community pavilion with modern change rooms and the expansion of the City Oval playing field.
Horsham Rural City Council's City Oval redevelopment plans have been controversial, with the revelation Horsham Rural City Band will be forced to relocate from its current premises.
Due to its location, the 70-piece band's rehearsal space will have to be demolished to make way for the netball upgrades.
Band president Karl Carman said the band had not yet agreed to a proposed move to Jubilee Hall, one of the locations floated as a possible alternative.
"We have not yet seen or accepted any proposal for Jubilee Hall or any other premises," Carman said.
"We are hopeful that the council will honour its commitment in writing that they will make us leave our premises until we get a better or equal facility."
In order to receive the funding from the Victorian government, construction must begin on the project within six months.
"We are still in discussions with council to find a fair resolution as soon as possible."
Mayor Robyn Gulline said she understood the conversations were "constructive".
"All parties are working in good faith to resolve the last few sticking points, whatever they may be," Ms Gulline said.
HRCC CEO Sunil Bhalla said the search for the band's potential new home was broad and ongoing.
"We've looked at twenty different sites in Horsham, to make sure their needs are met and we'll continue to do so," Mr Bhalla said.
"They are a critical group for the community and we want to make sure wherever they go next works for them."
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
