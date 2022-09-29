Wimmera footballing export Wayne Schultz has ticked off the last item on his career bucket list in guiding Ivanhoe to their first VAFA premiership in 53 years.
Despite finishing a game clear on top of the VAFA Division 2 ladder, Ivanhoe were under pressure early in the grand final before coming from behind to clinch a one point victory, 9.9 (63) to 9.8 (62).
"I said to Ash (Close, friend and Ivanhoe coach) straight after the game that, the jigsaw is complete for me with my footy journey," Schultz said.
"I feel completed and content, incredibly grateful for the environments I've been in and the learning that's taken place, the experiences I've had."
The moment the siren sounded on a miraculous win was surreal, even for an experienced played such as Schultz.
"I still get goosebumps chatting about the siren going 'yep, you beauty we've done it'," Schultz said.
"It was just incredible to see the drought broken... a lot of past players, family members and supporters were there and the joy on everyone's faces, the tears of happiness."
Schultz played a key role in delivering the premiership, winning the Best on Ground medal at the conclusion of the epic grand final triumph.
"When the best on ground was announced, I was incredibly grateful, but it could no doubt have gone to five or six of our players," Schultz said.
"To collect the medal was great, but then to wander back and collect the premiership medal and see the happiness of my teammates, that's what it's all about.
"(The best on ground award) was amazing and I'm grateful to have achieved it, but it doesn't come anywhere close."
The star footballer said winning a premiership with his teammates ranks among the best moments of his career.
"It's easily number one, or up there... there have been so many moments, but in a way it's the little things," Schultz said.
"I still remember my first senior game for Horsham, which was pretty special. I've got fond memories of running out and how incredible the seniors were to me.
"You never forget those sorts of things; they set up great memories and a launching pad for you to keep growing your own game."
Another highlight for Schultz was playing with his brother in the VFL.
"He got a call up to the VFL, that was pretty special but it finished pretty quickly," Schultz said.
"He bust his hand pretty badly, but I'm grateful to have played with him."
Schultz took home the J Fullerton Medal - the VAFA's Division 2 Best and Fairest Award - for the second year in a row on September 21.
The honour adds to a long list of footballing accolades for the 40-year-old, who won the Michelson Medal for the Bendigo Football Netball League's best and fairest in 2011.
He was the runner up in the Rosbrook Medal for the Northern Football Netball League's Division One best and fairest in 2015.
The former Horsham Demon has also plied his trade with North Ballarat, Port Melbourne, Bendigo and Essendon in the VFL.
But individual accolades pale in comparison to a premiership according to Schultz.
"All the medals, the league best and fairests and accolades, interleague and playing Vic Metro don't even come close to those couple of memories," Schutlz said.
"Playing my first game, playing with my brother and with my mates, but to win a flag probably ranks number one, just tips the other's over."
"It's pretty amazing to do it with some friends too."
Ivanhoe has become a home away from home for the Wimmera-raised teacher.
"It's been amazing, I feel like it's a home away from home," Schultz said.
"I often say that I'm just on holiday, leaving the Wimmera where my heart is and moving to Melbourne.
"I thought I'd end up eventually back in the country, but I'm settled here; hapily married with two beautiful daughters."
"We're really grateful to be at Ivanhoe, and how much the community and the football club have really embraced our family."
It's not the end of the line for Schultz, with the veteran declaring he will play on.
"I'm pretty diligent with recovery, doing yoga and I've pulled back the weight training to look after my body," Schultz said.
"I'm doing everything I can to make sure I'm getting through games at my age.
Schultz said he is looking forward to "rolling up the sleeves" and nurturing the next generation.
"I'm not going to retire... where we're with at the program, we're just having a lot of fun and enjoying it, giving back to the young kids," Schultz said.
"Watching them develop and achieve great things; there's certainly more time for to play in footy.
"We'll go up a division, so we have to reset and start again where we'll be ranked at the bottom.
"It'd be selfish for me to walk away after that and everything we're doing at the moment."
But for now, Schultz can reflect over the off-season on achieving something he'd dreamed about for his whole career.
"I can sit back tomorrow, or in years down the track, have a big smile on my face and reflect that I've left no stone unturned, I've had a crack," Schultz said.
