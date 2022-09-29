The Wimmera Mail-Times

Wimmera export Wayne Schultz completes his footballing puzzle with a flag

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated September 29 2022 - 8:03am, first published 8:00am
Wayne with wife Chanetelle after the game. Supplied picture.

Wimmera footballing export Wayne Schultz has ticked off the last item on his career bucket list in guiding Ivanhoe to their first VAFA premiership in 53 years.

