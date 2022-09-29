Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$475,000
AGENCY: Harcourts Horsham
AGENT: Tim Coller 0418 504 415
Immaculate throughout, this home is a good choice for first-time buyers who are considering building from scratch - a family wanting a modern move-in, no-work home. Or an investor, seeking a low-maintenance, high-occupancy rental property. The home is well-appointed and features an open-plan living and dining hub which opens to a massive undercover entertaining area. Another highlight is the home's trendy state-of-the-art kitchen with stainless steel appliances plus generous storage and bench space. Light-filled living on a landscaped allotment with easy back-yard access and plenty of space for your dream shed (STCA).
