A new family violence center has been opened in Horsham for women and families affected by the crime.
Minister for Prevention of Family Violence Ros Spence officially opened The Orange Door Network in Horsham.
Ms Spence said the government wanted to push ahead with vital family violence reforms.
"We haven't wasted a moment pushing ahead with our vital family reforms - including the expansion of the Orange Door Network in the state's west," she said.
"This will provide much needed support for those who need it, closer to home."
Read More:
Leadership Wimmera participants Abby, Dianne, Kristy, Renee and Vernetta are also promoting the service.
Group member Dianne said the service was essential for the safety of the community and vulnerable people who needed to know that help was available.
"We are lighting up the Town Hall to recognise the launch of the service in the Wimmera," she said.
"Unfortunately, people in our community experience difficult times and we wanted to do something to acknowledge the indispensable work done by employees at the Orange Door and the supporting services."
The free service is for adults, children and young people who have experienced family violence.
Read More:
It brings together services from specialist family violence, Aboriginal and child and family services to provide coordinated support.
Member for Lowan Emma Kealy said the new service was a "good start" in reducing family violence.
"It's been a massive joint local effort over the past six years in advocating for desperately needed support for survivors of family violence in our local area," she said.
"We have some of the highest rates of family violence in the state and I have long advocated for a support and safety hub in Horsham."
Member for Western Victoria Jaala Pulford said the new service was important for families across the region.
"This Orange Door will make a huge difference for women and families in the region - ensuring they can access the family violence and wellbeing support they need, when they need it - close to home," she said.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.