The Wimmera Mail-Times

The Orange Door Network opens in Horsham.

By Nick Ridley
September 30 2022 - 2:00am
The free service is for adults, children and young people who have experienced family violence. Picture by Nick Ridley

A new family violence center has been opened in Horsham for women and families affected by the crime.

