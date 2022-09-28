Community members are warned to lock and secure all vehicles and houses when not in use following an attempted police interception earlier today.
On Wednesday, September 28, at 3.30pm, Horsham police were involved in a pursuit of a stolen silver Ford Mondeo silver with two offenders.
Police AirWing were able to locate the vehicle, which subsequently became bogged.
Police were able to arrest a 28-year-old male from Horsham after a short foot pursuit.
A second offender is currently still outstanding.
Anyone who may have information are asked to contact Horsham Police on 53829201 or 000.
To stay up to date with Horsham policing news, visit www.facebook.com/eyewatchhorsham.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
