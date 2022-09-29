Two men arrested following police pursuit

Update: 4pm
Western Region Crime Squad detectives are still investigating following a short pursuit in Horsham involving an allegedly stolen vehicle yesterday.
Police observed a vehicle driving erratically on Baillie Street, Horsham at about 2.45pm.
Victoria Police's Air Wing followed the car onto McKenzie Creek Road where road units re-engaged with the vehicle before it hit a fence and became bogged.
Today a 32-year-old Horsham man was arrested at a property on Hickson Street this morning.
Police have also conducted two search warrants on Hickson Street and Arnott Street where firearms and ammunition were seized.
Both men who were arrested are currently assisting police with their inquiries.
September 28
Community members are being warned to lock and secure all vehicles and houses when they are not in use following an attempted police interception earlier today.
On Wednesday, September 28, at 3.30pm, Horsham police were involved in a pursuit of a stolen silver Ford Mondeo with two offenders.
Police AirWing was able to locate the vehicle, which subsequently became bogged.
Police were able to arrest a 28-year-old male from Horsham after a short foot pursuit.
A second offender is currently still outstanding.
Anyone who may have information are asked to contact Horsham Police on 53829201 or 000.
To stay up to date with Horsham policing news, visit www.facebook.com/eyewatchhorsham.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
