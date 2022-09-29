Tennis players across the Wimmera are gearing up for a bumper season in 2022-23.
President of the Central Wimmera Tennis Association, Jeremy Quast, said the competition was in a "really healthy position".
"We're in a really, really good position; we've got lots of juniors playing, well over 250 juniors, and we've got lots of seniors playing," Quast said.
The makeup of the competition will change slightly, with losing one of the Drung South Pennant teams, while B Special will boast six teams, two more than in 2021-22, Quast said.
"It's really good, we've been able to make B Special a little sustainable for them."
The season will boast sixteen rounds, starting in October and finishing in March 2023.
"It's absolutely fantastic... at the end of the season we'll be playing up until the long weekend," Quast said.
"What we've found is when people come back after the January break, it could be a very short season for some people... we want to try and extend that length out as much as we can."
The format of finals will return to a double chance for the top two.
"Just before the long weekend in March, we'll have the first week of finals, and then we'll have the long weekend and then the second week of finals and the grand final," Quast said.
"We tried it (without the double chance) because we wanted to get an extra round of tennis in, so we played right up until the long weekend, had a break and then two weeks of finals.
"No-one liked it, which is okay because you've got to try it... we've just gone back to the old format."
As with all sports, player retention has become an important facet of the game for the CWTA.
Previously, Quast said, the junior and senior competitions were more separate, however the introduction of more and more juniors into playing seniors helped with player retention.
"What we're doing at the association, and what a lot of the clubs are doing really well, is starting to integrate juniors into playing seniors as well," Quast said.
"We've got some really good juniors who match it with the seniors now... it keeps the seniors on their toes, trying to keep up with the juniors," Quast said.
"But they can also teach the juniors a bit more court craft as well, and a bit more tennis maturity."
"Hopefully, those juniors will then stay in seniors longer, instead of finishing their junior career and not playing seniors."
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
