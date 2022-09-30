Wimmera Police marched from Horsham Police Station to Ss Michael & John's Catholic Church for National Police Remembrance Day.
When police arrived at the church a mass began which community members also attended.
The event allows Victoria Police and the community to pay their respects to police employees who have lost their lives over the last 12 months.
It is also held on the same day every year, September 29.
Minister for Police Anthony Carbines said the day was a reminder to the general public about the risks that Victorian Police officers put themselves through daily.
"Today is a reminder that police put themselves in harm's way to keep us safe each and every day. We thank them and their families for all that they sacrifice to keep us safe," he said.
Since Victoria Police was established in 1853, 175 police officers have been killed in the line of duty - including Senior Constable Bria Joyce, whose name will be added to the honour wall this year.
Sen Const Joyce lost her life earlier this year when the police vehicle she and a colleague were in was involved in a collision on a rural road near Mildura.
She has posthumously been awarded the National Police Service Medal and the National Medal.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
