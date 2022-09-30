The Wimmera Mail-Times

Natimuk Cricket Club to field a team in the Horsham Cricket Association for the first time in seven years

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
September 30 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natimuk cricketers Tyler Coutts, Callum Cameron, Liam Klowss and Tom Murray. Picture by Alex Blain.

For the first time in seven years, a team will line up for Natimuk in the Horsham Cricket Association's C Grade competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.