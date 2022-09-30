For the first time in seven years, a team will line up for Natimuk in the Horsham Cricket Association's C Grade competition.
At a time when competitions are seeing less teams than ever before, a group of friends and their love of cricket has brought Natimuk cricket back from extinction.
The Natimuk Cricket Club was dissolved after the 2014-15 season, but had been a fixture in the Horsham Cricket Association and the Arapiles Cricket Association before that.
Club president Callum Cameron said the team was looking forward to the season.
"It's just a group of mates looking to have a hit of cricket and a good time, so we thought we'd start our own club and do it," Cameron said.
"We haven't started training properly yet because it gets dark too early, but on the weekends we've been going for hits... everyone's really keen to do it."
The idea to bring back the Natimuk Cricket Club came about through conversations between friends.
"There's a few us who had played for Natimuk when they last had a cricket club," Cameron said.
"We'd been playing tennis and we were thinking about going to other (cricket) clubs and we thought if we can get enough numbers, we might as well start Nati up again."
The group reached out to friends and colleagues to gauge interest in a Natimuk cricket team.
"We all generally play footy at Nati and are mates, some of them were playing tennis, some played cricket at other clubs and some of them weren't playing any summer sport," Cameron said.
"They all said they'd be keen to play cricket as well."
Numbers are not set in stone, but will be an important part of any team across the season.
"It's going to be pretty hard to say (how many are playing) until we start, but there's a core group of ten of us that have been going for hits now and then," Cameron said.
"There's a bunch more guys that will turn up and with a fair few of us involved in harvest over the summer, we'll need a fair few numbers. We think we'll have 15 or 20 players, so we should be right."
Despite not fielding a cricket side for the better part of a decade, Natimuk's facilities are in great condition.
"We had the new nets put up only a few years before the club folded," Cameron said. "The oval's obviously great, and the pavilion; they play tennis there every summer as well."
In the meantime, the club is waiting for Natimuk's oval to dry out after a wet Spring.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
