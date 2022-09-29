The Wimmera Mail-Times

Goolum Goolum to host inaugural mental health awareness event

Updated September 29 2022 - 6:19am, first published 6:00am
Goolum Goolum Aboriginal Co-operative's inaugural mental health awareness campaign and event HAND UP kicks off Friday at 10.30am at the Botanical Gardens and start our Connection Walk from 10.50am. PIcture by Nick Ridley

Goolum Goolum Aboriginal Co-operative's inaugural mental health awareness campaign and event HAND UP is a unique opportunity to highlight the need for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to connect during profound times.

Local News

