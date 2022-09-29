Goolum Goolum Aboriginal Co-operative's inaugural mental health awareness campaign and event HAND UP is a unique opportunity to highlight the need for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to connect during profound times.
Kicking at 10.30am at the Botanical Gardens, the event features a 'Connection Walk' from 10.50am to to Sawyer Park.
A Welcome to Country and and Smoking Ceremony with Aunty Jenny and Uncle Ron will follow at 11.10am.
Comedian Kevin Kropinyeriand will MC the main event from 11.50am, featuring the premiere its HAND UP music video, featuring local Indigenous rappers and artists.
The need for bringing the community together and strengthening our cultural resilience has never been more important.
Momentum gathering for significant movements, such as the push for state and national-based treaties and other key truth-telling work including Yoorrook Justice Commission, have highlighted the importance of taking the time to care of our mental health.
The way our people retained and passed down cultural knowledge historically was through connecting, coming together and sharing stories.
These gatherings withhold that same significance today and it has never been more important to put our HAND UP, not only to offer support to others but seek support from others for ourselves in times of need.
Research in Australia shows that the ongoing impacts of colonisation have placed First Nations people at far greater risk of severe and extensive mental health problems.
Goolum Goolum General Manager Johnny Gorton said cultural resilience and connection to family and community were crucial for counteracting these impacts and encouraging positive mental health.
"Days like today are to bring our people together, hopefully share a laugh and reconnect," he said.
"Our mobs have gone through some enduring times in the past couple of years; with a global pandemic, that has put pressure on our people, our Organisation and in more recent times, treaty negotiations ramping up, as well as a commission into Aboriginal injustices, it can get overwhelming for our people.
"To counteract the negative ongoing impacts traumas have had on our peoples' mental health, it is crucial that we come together and show our cultural resilience."
Goolum defines cultural resilience as the capability of our cultural system to absorb adversity, deal with change and continue to develop.
The effects of removal of our people from Country, relocation to mission stations and tearing apart of our families has had profound impacts on the continuation of our cultural practices, including language, customs and traditions.
Goolum would also like to acknowledge proud Palawa woman Hayley Newton-Burnie whose artwork was selected to represent the HAND UP campaign.
Her artwork, titled 'HAND UP' signifies her own journey of putting her hand up and asking for help from her community.
