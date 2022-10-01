Carpet bowls is a sport thriving in Horsham.
Every Wednesday between April and September, members of the Horsham Carpet Bowls Club meet at Hamilton Lamb Hall.
Then, once a year, they pile into a bus and head off to the Victorian Country Carpet Bowls Association championships for a weekend of fun, friendship and competition.
"I drive the bus, it's a good time, a nice weekend," Horsham Carpet Bowls president, and team captain, Ian Munn said.
But Horsham hadn't won the perpetual shield before, Munn said, until a barnstorming Horsham 3 side sent Gilgarre, Geelong 2 and Kyabram packing on Saturday, September 17.
Horsham 3 took home top honours with a cumulative score of 47, nine points ahead of dual runner ups Kyabram and Harcourt on 38.
Horsham 5 and Horsham 2 rounded out the top five with 35 points apiece.
"It's good for our club... I always say to the bowlers, you don't know, unless you go away and compete against other people, how we're bowling here," Munn said.
"We run six sides at Hamilton Lamb Hall, four in a team, but you don't know how good you are until you come up against others. So at this tournament, we were good."
"It's good to win something like that... it's just a competition they put together, one every year."
The 2022 tournament was held at Harcourt, the winner of the previous two tournaments held in 2018 and 2019.
"We've been to Kyabram, we used to go to Geelong, Bendigo, this year at Harcourt," Munn said.
"A lot of the teams take it turns to run it "
Horsham 3 comprised of Munn, Robert Wilde, Greg Isley and Ross Barnett and begun the day well, with a strong win over Gilgarre.
Big wins over Geelong 2 and Kyabram followed, securing the shield for Horsham.
"We should have beaten Harcourt in 2019," Munn recalled.
"We played off in a grand final and they came up to us and said; 'we didn't win it, you lost it'!"
Unlike lawn bowls, carpet bowls are played indoors during lawn bowls off season and require skill and technique.
Bowlers play 16 rounds, swapping ends after eight.
Carpet bowls is straight bowling; bowlers are less likely to try to 'break the head' or knock the bowls and jack with a forceful delivery, and less likely to bend or curve the bowl.
The Wimmera has become a heartland for carpet bowls in regional Victoria, with five of the ten sides at the tournament representing Horsham alone.
The next highest was Geelong with two teams, but Geelong is in danger of folding Munn said.
"It's a dying race... there used to be a couple of sides in Bendigo, there was Maryborough, Castlemaine, they all had sides," Munn said.
"The Geelong side we beat, there were four women in their side and I reckon three of them would have been 70 or more. Nobody's taking it on."
However, the sport remains healthy in Horsham, with around thirty members - but the club is always on the lookout for more members.
"We're not having any problem here, we've got 30-odd people in the club," Munn said.
"We usually play with 24 people a night, six teams and the other six are spares because come winter time, there's a few coughs and colds, people go away... we've got a few fill ins.
"But they're just as important; two fill-ins played off in the grand final!"
Prior to being located at Hamilton Lamb Hall, the club, which was established three decades ago, ran out of the Horsham Town Hall.
"It's only been over there (at Hamilton Lamb Hall) for seven or eight years, I've been president for six," Munn said.
Recently, the club had three members gain life membership at the Victorian Carpet Bowls Association.
Lance Ward (27 years) Eileen Nichols (two years) and Joan Penny (20 years) were handed their awards by association president Rebecca Mandersloop at a special ceremony.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
