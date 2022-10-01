The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham has become a heartland for carpet bowls on its way to becoming 2022 state champs

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
October 1 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Horsham club president and team captain Ian Munn delivers his victory speech. Supplied picture.

Carpet bowls is a sport thriving in Horsham.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.