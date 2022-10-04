A new community advocacy group aiming to address a myriad of local government issues affecting the Horsham Rural City Council was initiated on the weekend.
'Community Matters HRC' was formed on Sunday as a sub-group of Rate Payers Victoria; a spokesperson said the Horsham Rural Ratepayers and Residents will be deregistered following the setup of the new group.
More than 50 community members attended the meeting at the Sunnyside Bowling Club; overall, almost 70 people registered their interest.
Read More:
Community Matters HRC aims to broadly represent community members of all ages and abilities across the municipality - city-based and rural.
On Sunday, incumbent Horsham Ratepayers and Residents Association president Terry O'Donnell said the new group would be more inclusive and cost-effective, following advice from Ratepayers Victoria president Dean Hurlston.
Mr O'Donnell said some residents in the municipality felt neglected by the old HRRC group because they were not ratepayers.
Community and business champion and former-Horsham councillor Di Bell helped facilitate the formation of the group, which aims to address various issues, roads, planning, arts and tourism.
Ms Bell said one issue raised during the meeting was the Horsham Rural City Council's plan to upgrade the CBD.
The council's $9.3-million revitalisation plan contains 15 projects, such as installing pedestrian crossings on Firebrace, Urquhart and Darlot streets.
It believes the upgrades will create "more activity" and attract more shops and people to the municipality.
Ms Bell said the council had not informed shop owners on Firebrace Street that the works would begin during the Christmas break.
She believes the planned upgrade would cause more congestion and persuade potential customers to shop elsewhere.
"I have 30 responses the last time I looked and 29 people have responded that a council representative hadn't contacted them," Ms Bell said.
Ms Bell said similar upgrades in Warrnambool had created minimal activity.
She said there was also a lack of evidence to show visitors in the municipality were staying for a short period.
"We have been told that people will stay longer with these upgrades," Ms Bell said.
"Well show us the data, because we have been shown the opposite."
During the group's introductory meeting, members submitted issues for discussion, including the future of the Horsham Rural City Band, streetscape beautification, the western highway bypass and CCTV.
A younger audience member spoke about the dirt jumps at Burnt Creek, highlighting the scope of interest within the community advocacy group.
Community members can submit their interest in joining the group by emailing hrccommunitymatters@gmail.com.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.