Back in Business after a long, bumpy road

Anyone who was along for the ride in 2020 and 2021 knows how bumpy things were and how much of a crash landing 2022 has been.
I'm so proud of our community for rising above the wreckage, dusting themselves off and limping back out there to draw people together again.
We need to be kind to each other so much, more now than ever.
Footy finals were fantastic, and the Agricultural Shows are absolutely fabulous, there's a brilliant musical afoot and now we head into a weekend with a Spring Garden Festival and the Operation 19:14 Drive-thru Treasure Hunt.
Go us!
I'm up to my eyeballs in the drive-thru event brought to you by most of the churches in town.
It's time to grab the kids and go on an all-expenses paid adventure around town chasing treasure.
All expenses paid except the fuel in your car that is, which unfortunately just took a huge leap up again.
Gosh I hope everyone filled up their tanks on the old prices.
Never fear, we are running free buses as well, hosted by a friendly pirate of course.
Our treasure hunting pirate theme has seen stripey tops, black hats and muskets selling out fast in all the shops, but there are plenty of eye patches and gold hoop earrings still on sale if you haven't got your kit together yet.
It's always good to have something to look forward to and we hope the idea of pouring over a Treasure Map has got primary school aged children excited for Sunday afternoon on the 9th.
We'll have adjusted to daylight savings by then, and if we haven't, we can use our eye patch to distract from the tired eyes and harness that haggard look to claim we've been sailing on the high seas.
There's still plenty for the organising committee to do in the lead up to the event as fruit, popcorn, doughnuts and sausages are ordered, picked-up and wrangled into the form we want them, in readiness to hand items in through the car window to expectant - and hopefully hungry - participants.
I'll be wrangling my teenage daughters into aprons to help as always, and they'll join youth from across town to step into serving the community as our future leaders.
