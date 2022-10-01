Former Horsham Saint Tom Berry will have a new dawn when he joins Gold Coast for the 2023 AFL season.
Berry was offered a new contract by the Lions but opted to seek his fortunes elsewhere, nominating the Gold Coast Suns as his preferred destination.
The Suns are in the market for a high pressure forward, with Izak Rankine set to leave for Adelaide during the off season.
Berry plays alongside brother Jarrod at the Lions, which he told Lions Media made the decision to leave all the more difficult.
"It was obviously a very tough decision for me as I absolutely love the club with both the playing group and staff, but a decision I believe is going to be best for my career," Berry said.
"I'll be forever grateful of the Lions for letting me be part of something so special and a group of people that feels like family.
"The opportunity to play AFL alongside Jarrod is a huge highlight in my life and I thank the club so much to make that possible.
"I've loved every moment at the club, and the relationships and friendships I've been able to create in my four years I'll cherish forever."
Recruited with pick 36 at the 2018 draft, Berry has played 20 games for the Lions, with injury disrupting his 2022 campaign.
Brisbane Lions football manager, Danny Daly, told Lions Media that the club respected Berry's decision.
"It is tough to lose someone like Tom, as he is not only a talented young player but also a great person who has been a popular member of our Club," Daly said.
"Tom was able to play a handful of games for us this year and he showed some promising signs before his season was cut short due to injury.
"We hoped he would stay with us, but we understand his reasons for moving on and we wish him all the best for the future."
Elsewhere, former Horsham Demon Jake Lloyd is expected to sign a three year contract extension for the Sydney Swans, just days after playing in his third grand final for the club.
The Swans star brought up his 200th senior game in the Grand Final in which he had 18 disposals and four marks, on a busy day for the Swans defence.
The new deal means the 29-year-old defender, and dual Swans best and fairest winner, has turned down the chance to become a free agent when the AFL trade period opens on October 3.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
