You can always measure the trouble a company finds itself in by the language it employs. Optus has been spinning hard this week, boasting about how it quickly "reached out" to affected customers. What a nauseating corruption of the language that phrase has become. In the world of superficial corporate gobbledygook "reaching out" with an impersonal mass email offering little detail, no financial compensation and absolutely no acknowledgement of responsibility is made to sound like an act of selfless community service.