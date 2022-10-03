Catholic schools are recruiting for new teachers in Ireland as schools struggle to attract local applicants for teaching vacancies.
With some job ads failing to receive a single application, Catholic Education Ballarat executive director Tom Sexton and his Sandhurst (Bendigo and north-east Victoria) counterpart Paul Desmond will spend 11 days in Ireland this month presenting in six towns and cities including the Dublin Jobs Expo to lure Irish teachers to Victoria.
"We know there are Irish teachers coming out teaching in Australia every year," Mr Sexton said.
"COVID impacted on that but they are starting to come back and what we are trying to do is attract those coming to Australia..."
Teachers will be offered salaries ranging from $74,000 for teachers with three years' experience to $104,000 for those with 10 years or more, with allowances of up to $12,000 for leadership positions.
They will also be eligible for relocation allowances of up to $10,000 for those moving to remote or small schools, and $5000 for other schools including $3000 paid on arrival and other amounts during and at the end of their two or four year contracts.
And their visa costs - ranging from $6000 for a two-year visa for primary teachers to about $11,000 for a four-year visa for secondary teachers - will also be covered.
Primary and secondary schools across the Diocese of Ballarat Catholic Education Limited, which stretches from Ballan to the South Australian border and up to Mildura, are grappling with teacher shortages.
"What schools are telling me is where they once would have had a field of 10 applicants for a job vacancy, they get no, one or two applicants," Mr Sexton said.
"So we are filling vacancies but slower than in the past and we are expecting that's going to become more and more difficult as we get toward the start of next year.
"We know it's a growing problem so we are trying to be proactive."
The recruitment tour will visit Maynooth, Waterford, Cork, Dublin, Limerick and Galway.
What schools are telling me is where they once would have had a field of 10 applicants for a job vacancy, they get no, one or two applicants.- Tom Sexton, Catholic Education Ballarat executive director
Mr Sexton said Ireland was a logical place to start international teacher recruiting because of the similarity between Irish and Australian teacher training and its Catholic system of schooling.
"We also believe that in about three or four years' time there will be an oversupply of Irish teachers so we might not get many next year, but in the coming years hopefully more and more will be able to come over."
The teacher shortage is particularly acute in smaller Catholic schools in western Victoria.
"The more rural, the more difficult it is," he said.
"Ballarat city schools certainly notice the shortage but they don't have the problems that some of our remote schools have. It is more difficult in our smaller schools further out west."
International teachers who choose to go to more remote schools will receive double the incentives of those who teach in larger more central schools.
Under existing visa requirements, primary school teachers are eligible for two year visas, and secondary school teachers for four years.
Incoming teachers must meet Australia's visa requirements, and to teach in Victoria must have Victorian Institute of Teaching registration.
Mr Sexton said job offers made to overseas teacher would be subject to new staff meeting Australia's visa requirements, and on them being able to obtain Victorian Institute of Teaching registration.
"What we hope is that for those who express interest, we will be able to tell them while we are over there what they will need for a visa and VIT registration to give them a head start."
Mr Sexton hoped some could be processed quickly enough to be able to start positions on the first day of term one next year.
"We think what's likely to be the biggest hold up is the wait for processing of visas, which seem to be taking longer than normal.
"We have been in discussion with the VIT and while they are under pressure they believe if Irish teachers can provide their applications in a timely manner they should be able to have provisional registration for next year."
Mr Sexton said this trip to Ireland would be the first of several over coming years, with DOBCEL also having discussions with Canada and looking at potentials for recruiting teachers from other countries.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.