'It's a big deal': Stawell Rifle Club ready to host Woomera Trophy

Shooters from across Australia and the United Kingdom are flocking to Stawell for a carnival of competition as the Woomera Trophy comes to town.
The tournament will take place over a week, from the October 8 to 15, and is set to be one of the biggest events of the Australian shooting calendar.
Stawell Rifle Club match rifle captain Lew Horwood said hosting the event was good for the club.
"It'll be the biggest event we've ever had at the Stawell range," Horwood said.
"It's a big deal, it's good for the club, it's good for the town.
"We've got 18 shooters from across from Great Britain to shoot against Australia... they're camped out in Halls Gap, but we've also got shooters coming from all over Australia, from every state and territory."
The main event of the tournament, set to take place on October 15, is the Woomera Trophy itself - named for the indigenous spear throwing device.
Teams from Australia and Great Britain compete for the trophy every three years, with the two nations taking turn hosting it.
Australia has only won the competition once; in Brisbane in 2010, a team Horwood was part of.
The shooter was optimistic of Australia's chances of securing the trophy for the second time.
"It could happen," he said.
Horwood declined to put his name forward for the Australian team in 2022, but he will still represent Victoria.
It's the second time Stawell has held the competition, the first being in 2004.
"It's their favourite range in Australia," Horwood said of team Great Britain.
"We shoot long range, a thousand yards... very few places you can shoot that long distance, and for some reason they just love Stawell, they want to come here a lot."
While the highlight is the Woomera Trophy, it's certainly not the only event on offer for competitors.
"There's other competitions going on on different days; there's individual shooting and there's team shooting," Horwood said.
Prizes on offer for individual competitors include specially made rifle barrels from New Zealand worth $1000 each, Horwood said.
