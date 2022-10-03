Family, the future and fundamentals

Congratulations to Billie-jo Wilkinson and her family, who won The Wimmera Mail-Times' Monster Jam ticket giveaway last week. As you can see from the pictures below, the family - especially Aisha and Airlie had plenty of fun.
With petrol prices set to increase by 25 cents a litre following the expiry of the six-month fuel excise holiday, interest rates expected to by another 50 points on Tuesday, and disappointing July CPI figures, life for millions of households will get a lot harder before it gets better.
Throw in inflation, and most families are having to spend hundreds of dollars a week more to cover basic needs such as food, shelter and transport than they were this time last year.
This is one of the reasons why the Treasurer Jim Chalmers's reference to cost of living relief in the budget he is due to hand down later this month is intriguing. This is, after all, the born-again fiscal conservative who repeatedly called for JobKeeper and the increased JobSeeker payment to be extended regardless of the cost.
He has, since taking over from Josh Frydenberg, repeatedly ruled out extending the fuel excise holiday or implementing any form of cost-of-living relief that would make the Reserve Bank's task of slowing down the rate of inflation any harder.
While Dr Chalmers was happy to promise "a pretty solid budget focused on cost of living relief with an economic dividend" on Wednesday, he has given no indication that this will go beyond changes to childcare and TAFE fees, and a reduction in the cost of PBS medications, that were all announced a long time ago.
The message remains that people are just going to have to keep calm and carry on regardless of whether or not they have the wherewithal to do so.
While, on the one hand, the Treasurer's austere approach is understandable, it has created a situation where those with the least are being asked to sacrifice the most to help to rectify a looming financial crisis not of their making.
Nobody wants to see a return to the "middle class" welfare which saw cash payments to the wealthy during the GFC and at the start of the pandemic, but surely this government can do more to extend a helping hand to those who need it the most.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
