The boom in farmland prices across Australia is accelerating into uncharted territory.
Prices paid this year have risen 25 per cent to set the scene for more land price records to fall during the bumper spring sales.
Australian rural property is no longer cheap, agribusiness banking specialist Rabobank said in its five-year outlook for farm sales released this week.
The heat is coming off demand largely because of these still red-hot prices and lack of supply.
Prices being paid for Australian cropping land in recent years has outpaced the US, Canada and Western Europe.
Grazing land prices have also grown more than North America and Europe.
The forecast, provided by Rabobank research leader Stefan Vogel, said the new median price being paid for arable farmland across Australia was $5400 a hectare.
That median price rose 27pc for grazing, cropping and dairy country in 2021, the research found.
In Victoria, median land prices jumped by 46pc in 2021, and 2022 so far shows another 25pc rise.
A substantial jump in prices has been recorded across all regions.
The price of arable cropping land rose dramatically, by 78pc to above $10,000/ha, and the price of grazing land also jumped more than 40pc to over $16,000/ha.
According to a Rabobank survey, 6pc of Australian farmers intend to buy land in the next year compared with their forecast of 11pc a year ago.
"Prices of most major commodities reached or approached record highs, widespread rainfall supported production volumes, and interest rates were at historic lows," Mr Vogel said.
He said the availability of land for sale had tightened and rising input costs plus interest rate rises were cooling demand.
"The tide is turning slightly as the land market needs to take a breather after the staggering growth over the past 18 months," he said.
But Rabobank still says the five-year agricultural land outlook remains positive and has forecast a double digit rise in values this year.
"The streak of perfect seasons is unlikely to continue," the Rabobank report said.
"Our base case forecast is that land price growth will continue, showing double-digit growth also for 2022 as a result of the strong first half of the year.
"However, for the following years, we predict a substantial slowdown."
The bank said farm buyers "are not likely to find a cheap gem" anymore.
"In some cases, fear of missing out is prompting buyers to enter an 'expression of interest' for a purchase that is much higher than the productive value in order to secure the purchase, not knowing when an opportunity may arise again," the Rabobank report said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.