Crowds returned to the Murtoa Cup for the first time since 2019, and attendees were offered a day of spectacles.
Euroa-based racehorse Huntly Castle edged out Warrnambool's Lunatic Fringe by less than a nose to claim victory in the Murtoa Cup on Saturday, October 1.
In perfect conditions and under a bright blue sky, the Josh Richards' ridden gelding stormed home in the latter half of the race to earn the triumph, with third placed Steven James leading for much of the race.
The win capped a successful day for Euroa trainers Ben and JD Hayes, as Huntly Castle won $27,500 in prizemoney for taking home first place.
Trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace took home a double, when three year old colt Garza Bianca, ridden by Michael Poy won Race 2, the 1200m Maiden Plate and filly Brilliant Melody, ridden by Jarrod Lorensini won Race 3, the 3YO Maiden Plate by just 0.2 lengths.
The two wins netted a combined $29,700 for Maher and Eustace's racing team.
Local trainer Paul Preusker had a mixed outing at Murtoa, with a highlight being Screwed Down finishing second in Race 4.
The five year old gelding, ridden by Michael Poy, was sitting fifth early, rising to fourth after two thirds of the course, before surging into second place.
It's the fifth podium finish in a row for Screwed Down since June, with a win at Mildura by just 0.1 lengths on July 22 the horse's best result.
Elsewhere, eight year old gelding Vividredsky, who almost pulled off a memorable upset at the Murtoa Cup in 2020, was unable to find a rhythm and finished eighth, while Savaboo came sixth in race 1.
Arcadia King finished 11th in Race 7, Kiwi import Captain Envious finished 7th in Race 8.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
