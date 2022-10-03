It's only three nights to opening to the Horsham Art Council's latest production, Legally Blonde.
This award-winning musical will burst onto the Horsham Town Hall stage for eight performances this October.
Make sure you get your Delta Nu crew together and enjoy a night out at the theatre.
To celebrate the launch of the show, The Wimmera Mail-Times is giving away a family pass to an upcoming performance of Legally Blonde.
All you need to do is visit https://bit.ly/3dVxxvr and fill in the details by 11:59pm Wednesday, October 5.
Meanwhile, you can book tickets online at https://hthpac.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/77811.
Tickets are $40 for adults, $35 for concession and Horsham Town Hall members.
A Family (2 Adults & 2 Children Under 18) ticket can be purchased at $30 each, with additional children only $30.
For more information, visit http://www.horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/horsham-arts-council-presents-legally-blonde/
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.