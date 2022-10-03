The Wimmera Mail-Times

Win a family pass to the Horsham Art Council's, Legally Blonde.

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated October 3 2022 - 5:51am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's only three nights until Horsham Art Council's Legally Blonde opens. Picture supplied

It's only three nights to opening to the Horsham Art Council's latest production, Legally Blonde.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.