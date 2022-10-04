Overview Race 7: James In Charge (7) is a very smart pacer that didn't enjoy the best of luck last start but strikes a suitable race and will be hard to hold out despite the wide draw. Sunstar (3) is going well and should settle in a prominent spot. Bona Khan (6) chased home a couple of in-form horses last start and must be highly respected. Caesarion (1) Remain Anonamiss (2) Springfield Affair and (4) Tuesdays Edition (8) are drawn to enjoy nice trips and have claims. Hook Eye Joh (5) Gotta Smudge (9) and Kolovos (10) have the ability to figure in the finish but have drawn awkwardly and will need luck.