The Stawell Harness Racing Club will honour two champions - one equine the other human - with feature events on an eight-race program of harness action at Laidlaw Park on Wednesday afternoon.
The Maori Legend, a $14,000 contest for 2YO trotters was launched in 2008 by the Club to recognise the achievements of arguably Australia's finest standardbred, the "Marnoo Marvel" or Maoris Idol.
Maoris Idol was trained by his breeder/owner Ric Healy and driven by son Bryan, was the winner of 40 races from 48 starts, including six against the pacers.
He was the first Australian trotter to break the two-minute barrier, in 1977 at Moonee Valley when clocked at 1:59.3 and during an injury interrupted career of some seven years posted an amazing winning streak of 24 straight.
Maoris Idol died in October 2006 and is buried next to the admission gate at Lords Raceway Bendigo.
Wednesday's edition of the Maori Legend has attracted a field of just six juvenile squaregaiters but nonetheless promises to be an interesting affair.
Five fillies will contest the 2180 metre journey from the mobile with the Peter Manning trained Valerie Lane (4) likely to start favourite, having three wins from four starts on her c.v.
Dichotomy (3) and Sequence (5) are drawn either side of the Great Western and both have wins on the board and the talent to push the punters elect.
Stablemates Majestic Summer (1) and Muscle Miss (2) have trialled well recently for trainer Chris Angove in preparation for their debut but a lack of experience may count on raceday.
The sole male in the field is Marong trained gelding Uptown Lad.
Race seven at Stawell is the $10,000 Kaye Matthews Tribute, features an all-female lineup of drivers and a field of ten over the sprint-trip of 1785m.
Kaye Matthews was an outstanding CEO of the Stawell & Ararat Clubs and later served on the Board of HRV.
She was also presented with a Distinguished Service Medal which honours those who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to serve the Victorian harness racing industry.
The feature race was first conducted in 2001 and became restricted to lady drivers in 2008 with Stumpem NZ the winner for driver D'Arne Bellman and trainer Peter Manning.
HRV form analyst Rob Auber has provides his thoughts for our readers.
Overview Race 7: James In Charge (7) is a very smart pacer that didn't enjoy the best of luck last start but strikes a suitable race and will be hard to hold out despite the wide draw. Sunstar (3) is going well and should settle in a prominent spot. Bona Khan (6) chased home a couple of in-form horses last start and must be highly respected. Caesarion (1) Remain Anonamiss (2) Springfield Affair and (4) Tuesdays Edition (8) are drawn to enjoy nice trips and have claims. Hook Eye Joh (5) Gotta Smudge (9) and Kolovos (10) have the ability to figure in the finish but have drawn awkwardly and will need luck.
It's free entry on Wednesday and while the weather promises wet and wind, unlike the drivers racegoers will be warm and dry in the great facilities at Stawell.
There will be entertainment for all, live music, a chance to win in the Maoris Idol Sweepstake and The Trackside Bistro will serves luncheon from Noon.
