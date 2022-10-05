Lawn bowls off to a flyer | Weekend Pennant R1 summary

Wimmera lawn bowls action is back, and there's already been some scintillating matches in the opening round.
In Division 1, Horsham City have began season 2022-23 as they finished their last one, with a thrilling win over Horsham Golf, 14 points to 2 (75-72).
The grand final rematch got off to a stirring start, with Horsham Golf winning the first rink, 27 shots to 22, as Horsham Golf's Adam Galpin, Graeme Deleeuw, Brad Robinson and Ash Batchelor shot to an early lead.
Horsham City responded to take the second rink 29-23; as City players Bruce Campbell, Geoff Inglis, Ron Dobly and Tony King all gave excellent performances.
With everything on the line, the third rink went down to the wire; City prevailing by just two shots, 24-22.
Horsham City's Michael Turner, Marcus Gregg, Ron Goudie and Kevin Clyne edged out Horsham Golf's Chris Mellor, Trevor Wood, Graeme O'Conner and Gavin Walter to secure victory for their club.
Elsewhere, Goroke-Edenhope 1 defeated Kaniva, 14-2 (74-65) in the battle of the west at Kaniva.
The two sides were nearly inseparable at the first rink, with Goroke-Edenhope snatching a 1 shot win; John Moloney, John Burchell, Wayne Caldow and Cory Baxter just edging out their opponents.
Kaniva hit back to win the second rink 27-22, as Arthur Cole, Colin Maddern, Darren Maddern and Jeff Meyer took control of their end.
But it was Goroke-Edenhope who took control of the match with a decisive performance in rink three; winning 31-20; Phil Robinson, Barry Crick, Trevor Mulraney and Geoff Lowe combining to give their side the win.
Dimboola defeated Nhill, claiming a 14-2 (60-52) win at home.
Nhill shot out of the blocks to take the first rink, 23-15, with Brad Blackwood, Kevin Jones, Graeme Lynch and Roger Brown finding form early.
Dimboola returned the favour, winning the second rink 23-15 as Darryl Argall, Wayne Albrecht, Darryl Both and Daniel Danisch bowled well.
The third rink was won again by Dimboola, 22-14, with Mervyn Roberts, Rob Clark, Josh Clark and Peter O'Loughlin sending Nhill home with a loss.
Sunnyside 1 enjoyed a clean sweep over Central Park, winning all three winks to record a dominant 16-0 (75-50) win.
Paul Southcott, Neil Magor, Murray Heard and Brendon Lloyd combined for a brilliant first rink win, 33-21.
The second rink told a similar tale, as Sunnyside's Roger MacInnes, Rod Skurrie, Dale McRae and Rex Bergen took the rink, 25-15.
Central Park rallied in the third, holding the margin to just three shots, 17-14, however Sunnyside's Ron Tollbring, John Browne, Barry McIntyre and Chris Trotter were too good.
In Division 2, Sunnyside 3 defeated Dimboola 2, 14-2 (83-68), while Nhill 2 enjoyed a big win over Central Park 2 16-0 (78-58).
Horsham City 2 defeated Natimuk 1, 14-2 (84-51), while Horsham Golf 2 defeated Central Park 3 14-2 (86-69).
But top spot after the first round was reserved for Sunnyside 2, who were dominant during a massive win over Edenhope-Goroke 2, winning 16-0 (103-50).
Division 3 also saw some thrilling action as Nhill 3 defeated Horsham City 4, 15-1 (76-54) while Central Park 4 defeated Kaniva 2, 16-0 (72-39).
Sunnyside 4 had the best of Dimboola 3, winning 14-2 (67-43) while Horsham City 3 saw off a challenge from Horsham Golf 3, winning 16-0 (86-44), to take top spot on the ladder.
Nhill 4 had a bye in the opening round.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
