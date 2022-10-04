What's on in Horsham and the Wimmera

October 7
Horsham
The Horsham Library will host a story time session at Mibus Centre, 28 McLachlan street from 10.30-11am. Storytimes are an opportunity to develop listening and interactive skills in a group and an opportunity to socialise with other children.
October 8
Horsham
Horsham Arts Council's production of the movie Legally Blonde will happen at Horsham Town Hall this Saturday at 7.30pm. Patrons can enjoy up-beat music, bright colours and laugh-out-loud moments. To buy tickets for the show, people can visit: allevents.in/horsham/legally-blonde/200023273212407.
October 8
Nhill
Wimmera residents can get a sweat on this weekend with a parkrun event happen at the Nhill Swamp and Wildlife Reserve, located on the Western Highway near Jaypex Park at 8am. For more information people can visit: https://rustbelt.com.au/events-calendar/day?date=2022-10-08.
October 8
Stawell
Stawell Harness Racing Club will host a Queen tribute band at 12am. Queen Rocks will perform all of Queen's iconic hits, bringing to life the showmanship, musicianship and majestic power that saw Queen rock stadiums all over the world. For more information visit: bandsintown.com/e/103554408-queen-rocks-the-definitive-tribute-at-stawell-harness-racing-club.
October 9
Horsham
Horsham Croquet Club will host a come and try event at its facility at 2pm. For more information call: 0400534477 or 0429935054.
October 15
Horsham
The Horsham Arts council will host a production of Legally Blonde at the Horsham Town Hall which will start at 7.30pm. To book tickets, visit: https://hthpac.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/77811.
October 15
Horsham
Horsham Rural City Band will celebrate its 150 birthday with a concert a May Park at 10am.
November 17
Horsham
A stage performance of Anh Do's bestselling book The Happiest Refugee will be performed for Wimmera residents to enjoy. Anh's stage show takes it a step further, combining stand-up comedy with real-life stories, photos and filmed pieces to retell his amazing story. The event will start at 8pm at Horsham Town Hall. For more information visit horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/anh-do-the-happiest-refugee-live/.
