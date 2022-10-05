Just over a week after playing in his third grand final, Sydney's Jake Lloyd will likely be a Swan for life after signing a three year contract extension.
The 2022 grand final was the dual Bob Skilton medallist and former Horsham Demon's 200th AFL game, and Lloyd doesn't look like slowing down any time soon after playing 24 games in 2022, averaging 24 disposals.
Lloyd, who earned Rising Star nomination in 2014 and became the fastest Swan to reach 100 and 150 games, told Swans media he was delighed to sign on.
"The club took a chance on me as a young kid ten years ago and to be signed on for another three years, me and my family are stoked," Lloyd said
"To be a one club player for the Swans means a lot, the opportunity they gave me as a young kid to fulfil my dreams at the elite level, it really does mean a lot.
"We've got such a young and exciting group I'm really looking forward to what's ahead for such a good group."
READ MORE:
Lloyd was taken by the Swans in the 2013 Rookie draft after being overlooked in the 2011 and 2012 national drafts and has become a mainstay in the Swans' lineup.
Lloyd played in four premierships for the Horsham Demons from 2009 to 2012 and was a part of the Swans 2014, 2016 and 2022 grand final teams but has yet to win a premiership with the club.
However, the young age of Sydney's youth means it's a mountain he could very well climb in the next three years.
Sydney football manager Charlie Gardiner, told Swans media the club was relieved that the "ultra consistent" backman had elected to sign on.
"Jake is a highly respected player and has been a key component of our team for a long period of time. He is an ultimate professional and sees the game as well as any player in the competition," Gardiner told Swans media. .
"Jake has shown remarkable consistency throughout his career and will continue to play an integral role in the development and success of our team in the coming years."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
