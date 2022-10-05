The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham export Jake Lloyd signs three year contract extension with the Swans

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated October 5 2022 - 9:06am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lloyd training ahead of the 2022 grand final. Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Just over a week after playing in his third grand final, Sydney's Jake Lloyd will likely be a Swan for life after signing a three year contract extension.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.