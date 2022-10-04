A Wimmera water management leader says it is too early to give an accurate prediction on how much rain will hit the region this week.
Catchment Management Authority executive officer, David Brennan said the majority of the rainfall would hit New South Wales and north-east Victoria.
Read More:
Mr Brennan said it was predicted significant rainfall in the Wimmera would occur tomorrow.
"The modules are also showing there will be thunderstorms, and a large part of our catchment is still saturated," he said.
"Any intense rainfall will get the catchments and creeks moving again."
Mr Brennan said the northern parts of the Wimmera may get more rain compared to south-west areas and the predictions showed the rainfall might continue until Friday.
"I will say we will get a solid three days of rain, which is slightly unusual," Mr Brennan said.
Mr Brennan said over the next three days the Wimmera could receive from 15mm to 45mm of rain, and during the springtime, there had been a significant amount of rain.
"We have noticed during that period thunderstorms have dropped between 40mm and 60mm. It could be reasonable that some places in the Wimmera could exceed those totals," Mr Brennan said.
Mr Brennan said people should check BOM's weather alerts this week for more information about the weather.
"Springtime rain is very difficult to predict. People should keep an eye on how it unfolds," he said.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.