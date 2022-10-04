The Wimmera Mail-Times

Wimmera Catchment Management Authority leader says significant rain could occur tomorrow

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
October 4 2022 - 8:00am
Catchment Management Authority executive officer, David Brennan said the majority of the rainfall would hit New South Wales and north-east Victoria.

A Wimmera water management leader says it is too early to give an accurate prediction on how much rain will hit the region this week.

