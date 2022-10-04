Trapped climber rescued at Mount Arapiles

A climber has been rescued by emergency services after becoming trapped between two rocks at Mount Arapiles on Tuesday afternoon.
A spokesperson for VIC SES said that four volunteers from VICSES Horsham Unit attended the incident.
"The patient, who had become trapped between two rocks, was extricated by the volunteer crew, specialising 9in high angle rescue operations," the spokesperson said.
"The volunteer crew worked with Ambulance Victoria, Country Fire Authority and Victoria Police to complete the extrication by 4:30pm."
More to come.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.