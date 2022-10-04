The Wimmera Mail-Times

Trapped climber rescued at Mount Arapiles

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated October 4 2022 - 6:50am, first published 6:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trapped climber rescued at Mount Arapiles

A climber has been rescued by emergency services after becoming trapped between two rocks at Mount Arapiles on Tuesday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.