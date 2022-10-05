The Wimmera Mail-Times

Curlew Merino stud sells rams to western Victoria and interstate

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
Updated October 5 2022 - 9:05am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

*65 of 80 rams sold to $6800, av $2787

BUYERS from across Tasmania, South Australia and western Victoria attended Curlew Merino stud's fourth annual ram sale in Charam on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Ridley

Nick Ridley

Journalist

I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.