Raring to go: Horsham Hornets ready for CBL opener

THE HORSHAM Hornets are optimistic ahead of the commencement of their 2022-23 campaigns.
Men's coach Scott Benbow said he is happy with the attitude of his side after winning the CBL Southwest championship in March.
"They've come back in good knick, there's no big-headedness there," Benbow said. "There's no-one running around saying we're champions, they want to do it again... it's going to be a good year."
The Hornets will travel to Warrnambool on Saturday for their round two match against the Seahawks.
Benbow said the side would treat the first three rounds as an extended pre-season.
"It's all new. We're going to see how we go, see where we are at and where the competition is," Benbow said.
"Last year we dropped the first two games and we thought this is it, but this year if we drop one or two we know we'll be okay."
Skipper Mitch Martin said the prospect of a full season against better competition had made the team more determined to go back to back.
"We've gotten better, but every other team has gotten better too," Martin said. "(But) we're just as hungry as last time, if not more."
Martin highlighted the squad's depth as being key in a full season of sixteen rounds, with a balance of veterans and young guns like Max Bryan, Freddy Frew and James Hallett "key" to success.
"Our brand's going to be speed... we're going to get it and run," Benbow said, highlighting Hallett and Bryan.
"We're fitter than we were, we'll be fitter than the competition... or we hope that we'll be fitter."
The Hornets have bolstered their ranks of veterans, with Tim Wade set to be joined by Jordyn Burke, Dave Groten, and later in the season, Damian Skurrie.
Ballarat Miners' Big V Youth star Austin McKenzie is also set to return in the coming weeks.
However, Benbow estimates the men's squad won't be at full strength until December.
Martin and Benbow both cited 2020-21 champions Ararat and Mount Gambier as two of the teams to beat ahead of the season. Ararat opened their account on October 1 with a blistering 86-43 win over Warrnambool
n the women's competition, Horsham faces a challenge straight out of the gate against the Warrnambool Mermaids, the side who ended the Hornets finals run in 2021-22.
The Mermaids came from behind on the back of a dominant second half to deny the Hornets a grand final berth by just 9 points, before ultimately going down to Portland in the grand final, 49-71.
However, the Hornets are a new look squad compared to its 2021-22 iteration, according to assistant coach Jon Fitzgerald.
"It's going to be a bit of a new look side with plenty of opportunity for some new players to step up," Fitzgerald said.
"We're really excited to see some different players get that opportunity, particularly some of the younger ones from our squad last year.
"They're going to be pushing for starting minutes, or coming off the bench to play quite a role for our team."
Fitzgerald said the development of youth talent would be a leading aspect of the Hornets' 2022-23 campaign.
"It's good to promote that pathway from junior to senior basketball, which is one of our priorities as an association," Fitzgerald said.
"We'll start to see the fruit of that pathway from this year onwards."
Like the men's side, the women's squad are set to play a fast brand of basketball.
"We'd like it to be up tempo and fast, with a lot of juniors in the team, a lot of them are quite quick; we'll get the ball up the court faster," Fitzgerald said.
While the Hornets will have a youthful look, a core of the 2021-22 semi final squad remains with Ema Iredell, rising stars Imogen Worthy and Jedah Huf and skipper Liv Jones among those returning to the side.
However, the Hornets have seen a disrupted pre-season, with squad members going deep into netball finals, among other absences, and have been unable to field a full squad at training yet.
Fitzgerald said the Hornets' coaches were excited to see how the team went in the first few rounds.
"We'll just see how the team settles in together, and see how they go," Fitzgerald said. "We're just getting back into the swing of things, but it's great to have some certainty around what we're doing.
Warrnambool also had a bye in round one as Ararat have not entered a women's team.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
