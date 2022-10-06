Some of the best HDFNL snaps from 2022

The Horsham District League may have come to a thrilling conclusion earlier this month, but what a year it was!
The Wimmera Mail-Times team had a great year covering the action.
Here are some of the best snaps from the Wimmera Mail-Times in 2022.
Check out our mega finals galleries here and relive the action.
Victorian Election 2022: Have you say with the Wimmera Mail-Times survey
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.