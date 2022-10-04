Murtoa Big Weekend organisers were happy to be able to finally host the event and the town's 150th birthday after two years of forced cancellation due to COVID-19.
The celebrations happened between September 30 and October 2, with the event being a wonderful way to reconnect with family and friends in the town.
Accompanied by perfect weather, large crowds and a "party" atmosphere, the event was a success.
The celebrations started last Friday with the 136th A&P Society Agricultural Murtoa Show, with all ages coming together and admiring the pavilion and agricultural entries.
Hit film, Sing 2 was then screened to a large audience, followed by impressive fireworks over beautiful Lake Marma.
Other features of the night were pop-up lighting instalments and the Murtoa Show's colouring competition displayed on a building for all to admire.
Last Saturday's official opening of Murtoa's 150th celebrations was hosted at Murtoa Neighbourhood House.
Complimentary breakfast was served to a large crowd who were delighted by a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony by Elder, uncle Ron Marks.
Yarriambiack Shire mayor Kylie Zanker spoke of the significance of the 150 years of settlement and unveiled the Murtoa 150 Plaque.
An informative and interesting speech was delivered by a descendant of the first Murtoa settlers, Robin Anders.
David Grigg also spoke on behalf of Murtoa Progress Association and officially launched the souvenir coffee table book, entitled 150 Years of Murtoa In Pictures.
The RACV Show'n'Shine displayed a large variety of motor vehicles and motorbikes for motor enthusiasts.
A large Lake Market was hosted at Lake Marma with many stall and food options.
The introduction of Clydesdale horse and cart rides were enjoyed both Friday and Saturday with varying routes around Murtoa.
The horse and cart rides brought a historic element, and all who jumped on board enjoyed seeing Murtoa with a different view.
A complimentary shuttle bus was also available, which provided crowds with an easy alternative to visit Murtoa's historic features.
The Art Exhibition and Sale also had a newly revised layout of a wide range of high quality artworks - inside the Uniting Church Community Education Centre.
The new venue served Devonshire Tea and supper to art admirers.
Murtoa Bowling Club and Murtoa College both celebrated 100 year birthdays with reunions enjoyed by large crowds.
The Ecycle Solutions Murtoa Cup Race Day was a huge hit, drawing a massive crowd who enjoyed a wide range of entertainment including fashions on the field, children's entertainment and live music.
Saturday night provided a stunning program of massed choirs, concert and pipe bands with event, Murtoa Sings: Re-Imagined in the Mechanics Hall.
Pilates sessions were also hosted at Murtoa Neighbourhood House and proceeds were donated to Murtoa Kindergarten.
Participants of the Rainbow Colour Run enjoyed a run, jog or walk around the delightful Lake Marma in ideal weather conditions.
Crowds gathered in the welcome sunshine to celebrate all of Murtoa's historic features including The Stick Shed, Water Tower Museum, Concordia College, Railway Station and Dunmunkle Sumpoilers Rally.
