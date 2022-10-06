Wimmera residents will be treated to special nights of entertainment between Thursday, October 6, and Saturday, October 15, at Horsham Town Hall.
Horsham Arts Council will perform a production of Legally Blonde at 7.30pm tonight.
Executive producer Faye Johns said the council was excited to show off their interpretation.
"We have just had our last rehearsal before the show and the cast is really excited," she said.
"Energy is bouncing off the stage. It has been such a long time since we have been able to put together a show."
Ms Johns said it had taken about three months to prepare, and the plotline of the production would slightly mirror the original movie.
She follows him and, in the process, overcomes stereotypes against blondes to become a successful lawyer.
Ms Johns said Wimmera audiences could expect upbeat music, bright colours and some laugh-out-loud moments.
"We have not performed Legally Blonde before so it will be a first," she said.
Ms Johns said the show's director Erin Boutcher had grown up being involved with The Horsham Arts Council.
"Erin has performed with some other drama companies in Ballarat. She has also taught drama at St Brigid's College and has worked on some of their school productions," she said.
Ms Johns said Boutcher had been impressed with the cast's performances.
"The cast has worked really hard and our director Erin has been really proud of what they have accomplished," she said.
To book tickets visit horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/horsham-arts-council-presents-legally-blonde/.
