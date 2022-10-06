The Wimmera Mail-Times

Clouds over Wimmera cricket grounds due to heavy rainfall; HCA monitoring situation

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated October 6 2022 - 5:00am, first published 4:00am
Rainfall over City Oval's waterlogged pitch on Thursday, October 6. Picture by Alex Blain.

The Horsham Cricket Association is monitoring the situation as heavy rainfall threatens to derail season preparations.

