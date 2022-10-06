The Horsham Cricket Association is monitoring the situation as heavy rainfall threatens to derail season preparations.
HCA president Trav Hair said he had been in discussions with Horsham Rural City Council about the condition of City Oval, among other grounds.
"We probably won't be on (City Oval) until the end of November at this stage," Hair said.
"It's really dependent around the rain at the moment, they haven't been able to do a lot of work on the wicket yet.
"They've got it scarified and top dressed, but it's probably going to be a good four or five weeks I'd say before we can actually get on it."
The wickets at Sunnyside Oval and Dudley Cornell Park are a few weeks closer than City Oval where football finals had an impact on the grass coverage.
While the council curates City Oval all year round, council staff prepare the wickets at Dudley Cornell Park and Sunnyside Oval before clubs take over the regular maintenance tasks during the season.
The Wimmera Mail-Times understands matches will be scheduled at grounds with hard wickets until mid to late November.
It is usual for turf wickets to be unavailable until at least the start of November, depending on weather conditions leading up to a season.
However, while grounds with hard pitches may be available, they are not unaffected by the weather.
"At Noradjuha, their ground is in reasonable condition, as it's a hard wicket," Hair said.
"But if we get another inch of rain, it's going to be out of condition for a week or more."
Horsham Rural City Council maintenance and turf team leader Darrell Gunn said City Oval was among the ovals struggling to be ready for the cricket season.
"Saturated conditions for the Wimmera League grand final meant the centre of the ground was torn to shreds, so our team has been working hard to rectify that and have the wicket ready as soon as possible," Gunn said.
"Persistent wet weather in recent weeks has also impacted the preparations that would normally happen at this time of the year."
These preparations are vital to prepare a pitch for a full cricket season.
"Works include scarifying the wicket table in four different directions, top dressing the wicket table with Merri Creek soil and topping up low areas across the ground," Gunn said.
"Cross rolling of the whole wicket table evens out any little side humps and bumps.
"In addition to the levelling, we fertilise the whole wicket table to bring the couch out of dormancy
"Once the couch starts to grow well with warm sunny days we will start to mow the whole wicket table down to a height of 10mm, so the couch can grow horizontal and creep over any bare areas."
In the meantime, Hair said the association were actively looking for alternatives, while organising the draw.
"We're chasing a few other grounds at the moment.. .we'll certainly get by," Hair said.
"With all the wet weather, it's just been very difficult to get grounds up and going at the moment."
Hair said the association was even investigating all possible ovals in the region, making the layout of the draw a challenge.
"We're doing a bit of a ring around at the moment, to see if some of the old grounds, like Goroke have still got wickets still covered, or whether they've been taken out completely," Hair said.
"Quantong are also short of a ground this year, they're having their oval re-surfaced, so that takes another ground out of the equation."
Horsham is not alone among regional cricket associations struggling to prepare for the season.
Recently, the start of the Bendigo District Cricket Association season was delayed by at least one week due to rainfall preventing pitch curators to prepare adequate surfaces.
It is a concerning sign for cricket fans, with a wetter than average Spring predicted to be followed by another La Nina summer.
The La Nina weather pattern is now set to do three back-to-back seasons, bringing more rain but lower temperatures.
Hair said the association's priority was to ensure the region's cricketers got as much opportunity as possible.
"There's going to be a lot of to be confirmed grounds coming out in the draw; there could be a lot of swapping around as we're trying to make sure we're still playing as much cricket as we can," Hair said.
"I think we're all pretty happy to move games around as much as we can to keep everyone involved.
"It's just going to take a lot of work to make that happen.
"As long as we'vew got as many people playing cricket as we can, that's our main aim."
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
